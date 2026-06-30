Top 7 Equipment Leasing Companies You Should Know

When considering equipment leasing, knowing the right companies can make a significant difference. Each company offers unique benefits customized to different needs, from specialized financing in industries like healthcare and technology to options for those with less-than-perfect credit. For instance, Triton Capital stands out in restaurant and medical leasing, whereas JR Capital thrives with no down payment requirements. Comprehending these distinctions can help you choose the best fit for your business needs and financial situation.

Key Takeaways

Triton Capital specializes in equipment leasing for restaurants, technology, and medical sectors, with financing options up to $250,000.

First Citizens Bank focuses on heavy equipment leasing, offering loans up to $3 million with a minimum credit score of 640.

JR Capital provides no down payment leasing, with maximum loan amounts up to $10 million and a minimum credit score of 620.

Crest Capital offers fast funding, with equipment leasing available in as little as 24 hours, up to $500,000.

Taycor Financial caters to borrowers with bad credit, allowing financing up to $5 million and offering customizable lease terms.

Triton Capital: Best for Restaurant, Technology, and Medical Leasing

Triton Capital stands out as a top choice for businesses in the restaurant, technology, and medical sectors seeking equipment leasing solutions. This equipment leasing co specializes in providing customized financing options that cater to your unique needs.

With amounts available up to $250,000 and a minimum credit score requirement of just 580, Triton makes it accessible for a broad range of borrowers, including startups and established businesses.

You’ll find flexible repayment options that allow you to choose from monthly, quarterly, semiannual, or annual plans, ensuring that you can match payments with your cash flow.

One of the significant advantages of working with Triton Capital is their rapid funding process; you can typically access your financing within 1 to 2 business days.

In an environment filled with leasing companies for equipment, Triton Capital’s versatility and efficiency make it an excellent option for your business needs.

JR Capital: Best for Equipment Leasing With No Down Payment

JR Capital stands out as an excellent option for businesses seeking equipment leasing without the burden of a down payment.

With funding typically available within 48 hours, you can quickly access the equipment you need to keep your operations running smoothly.

Plus, their flexible leasing options accommodate a range of businesses, including startups, since there’s no minimum annual revenue requirement.

No Down Payment Required

How can businesses secure the equipment they need without the burden of a down payment?

JR Capital specializes in equipment leasing options that don’t require any upfront capital, making it easier for businesses with limited funds to acquire vital equipment.

With a maximum loan amount of up to $10 million, you can secure substantial financing for various needs.

JR Capital furthermore has a minimum credit score requirement of only 620, allowing a broader range of borrowers, including those who might struggle with traditional financing.

Significantly, there’s no minimum annual revenue requirement, making it accessible for startups and smaller businesses.

This flexibility can help you get the equipment necessary to grow your operations without the financial strain of a down payment.

Quick Funding Process

When you need equipment quickly, JR Capital stands out for its efficient funding process, often delivering financing within just 48 hours. This rapid turnaround is essential for businesses facing urgent needs.

JR Capital doesn’t impose a minimum annual revenue requirement, making it accessible to a broader range of businesses, including startups that might struggle with traditional financing. With a minimum credit score of 620, even those with less-than-perfect credit histories can qualify.

The application process is streamlined, allowing you to initiate leasing without unnecessary delays. By focusing on quick funding, JR Capital helps you keep your operations running smoothly, ensuring you can acquire the necessary equipment without the typical waiting games.

Flexible Leasing Options

For businesses seeking equipment leasing solutions without the burden of a down payment, flexible leasing options from JR Capital provide an attractive alternative.

With funding available within 48 hours, you can quickly acquire the equipment you need. There’s no minimum annual revenue requirement, which means startups and smaller businesses can access these leasing options easily.

If you have a credit score of 620 or higher, you’re likely eligible for approval. JR Capital offers customizable lease terms and structures designed to fit your unique needs.

Furthermore, they don’t impose prepayment penalties, giving you extra financial flexibility. This combination of features makes JR Capital a strong choice for businesses looking to lease equipment efficiently and affordably.

Taycor: Best for Borrowers With Bad Credit

If you’re struggling with bad credit, Taycor Financial offers a viable solution for your equipment leasing needs.

With a minimum credit score requirement of just 550, you can access flexible loan options customized to your business.

Plus, their customizable lease terms and lack of prepayment penalties allow you to find a payment structure that works for you.

Flexible Loan Options

Taycor Financial stands out as a leading choice for borrowers with bad credit, offering flexible loan options designed to meet diverse business needs.

With a maximum loan amount of $5,000,000, Taycor accommodates borrowers with credit scores as low as 550. You can customize lease terms and structures, allowing for personalized financing that suits your business perfectly.

Key features include:

No prepayment penalties, so you can pay off leases early without incurring extra fees.

Minimum annual revenue requirement of just $100,000, making it accessible for startups and smaller businesses.

Streamlined application process and quick funding options for immediate equipment leasing solutions.

These aspects make Taycor a competitive choice for those needing flexible financing.

Minimal Credit Requirements

Steering through the challenges of securing financing can be particularly intimidating for those with bad credit, but minimal credit requirements offered by leasing companies like Taycor Financial can provide a viable solution. With a credit score requirement as low as 550, Taycor enables access to substantial loan amounts, up to $5,000,000. Their flexible leasing options cater particularly to smaller businesses and startups, with a minimum annual revenue requirement of $100,000. Moreover, Taycor doesn’t impose prepayment penalties, allowing you to pay off leases early without extra costs. Here’s a quick overview of Taycor’s offerings:

Feature Details Minimum Credit Score 550 Maximum Loan Amount $5,000,000 Minimum Annual Revenue $100,000 Prepayment Penalty None Builds Business Credit Yes

Customizable Lease Terms

When businesses face fluctuating financial needs, having customizable lease terms can make a significant difference in managing equipment financing.

Taycor Financial stands out as an excellent option, especially for borrowers with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect from their offerings:

Flexible loan amounts : You can secure up to $5,000,000, accommodating various equipment financing requirements.

: You can secure up to $5,000,000, accommodating various equipment financing requirements. Accessible credit options : With a minimum credit score of 550, Taycor opens doors for those who may struggle with traditional financing.

: With a minimum credit score of 550, Taycor opens doors for those who may struggle with traditional financing. No prepayment penalties: This feature allows you to pay off your lease early without incurring extra costs, providing you with greater financial flexibility.

With a minimum annual revenue requirement of $100,000, Taycor helps guarantee applicants can fulfill their lease obligations over time.

First Citizens Bank: Best for Heavy Equipment Leasing

First Citizens stands out as a top choice for businesses looking to lease heavy equipment, offering customized financing solutions for heavy trucks, trailers, and tractors.

They specialize in heavy equipment leasing, providing options suited to your specific needs. With a maximum loan amount of $3,000,000, you can secure substantial funding for your operations.

To qualify, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 640, ensuring you have a solid credit history.

One of the standout features is the quick funding process, which can be completed in as little as one day, allowing you timely access to the machinery you require.

First Citizens Bank additionally offers up to 100% financing for both new and used heavy equipment, supporting your business in maintaining operational efficiency.

This makes them a reliable partner for your heavy equipment leasing needs.

Crest Capital: Best for Fast Equipment Leasing

Crest Capital is an excellent option for businesses seeking fast equipment leasing, ensuring you can access the funds you need without unnecessary delays.

With funding available in as little as 24 hours, it’s among the quickest choices in the market. You can secure up to $500,000, catering to various business needs, and you’ll only need a minimum credit score of 650 to qualify.

Here are some key features of Crest Capital’s leasing options:

Customized Payment Structures : Designed to fit your unique financial situation.

: Designed to fit your unique financial situation. Streamlined Application Process : Reduces paperwork, allowing for quicker approvals.

: Reduces paperwork, allowing for quicker approvals. Fast Funding: Get the money you need in just one day.

Crest Capital’s commitment to efficient service makes it a strong candidate for businesses looking to lease equipment swiftly and effectively.

Wells Fargo: Best for Established Businesses

For established businesses looking to secure equipment financing, Wells Fargo stands out as a top choice. This bank specializes in equipment financing customized to your unique needs, drawing on extensive industry expertise.

With lease options available across various sectors, including vehicles, technology, and trains, Wells Fargo can help meet a diverse range of business demands.

To qualify, your business typically needs a minimum annual revenue of $25 million and a credit score of at least 700. As the maximum loan amount isn’t disclosed, these requirements guarantee that Wells Fargo works with financially stable companies.

Applying for financing usually involves visiting a branch location, emphasizing their personalized service approach. This focus on established businesses makes Wells Fargo a suitable option for those looking to expand their operations or upgrade their equipment efficiently and effectively.

National Funding: Best for Small Financing and Personalized Service

When you’re a small to medium-sized business in need of equipment financing, National Funding can be an excellent option due to its blend of quick access to funds and personalized service.

With a maximum loan amount of $10,000,000, it’s ideal for businesses seeking significant support. To qualify, you’ll need a minimum credit score of 600 and at least $250,000 in annual revenue, making it accessible yet responsible.

Here are some key features that make National Funding stand out:

Fast Funding : Get approved and receive funds in as little as 24 hours.

: Get approved and receive funds in as little as 24 hours. Flexible Repayment Terms : Customized options to fit various business needs.

: Customized options to fit various business needs. Personalized Customer Service: High ratings and positive feedback reflect their commitment to clients.

These aspects guarantee that you can acquire the necessary equipment quickly, with support customized to your business’s unique circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the Largest Equipment Rental Company?

The largest equipment rental company is United Rentals.

With a fleet exceeding 600,000 rental units and over 1,000 locations in North America, it dominates the market.

In 2022, United Rentals generated around $8.5 billion in revenue, serving various sectors like construction and industrial markets.

The company specializes in equipment categories such as JLG aerial work platforms and Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, in addition offering sales, maintenance, and training to support its customers effectively.

How Big Is the Equipment Leasing Industry?

The equipment leasing industry was valued at around $1 trillion in 2022, reflecting its essential role in business financing.

Approximately 80% of U.S. companies utilize some form of leasing for asset financing.

With a steady annual growth rate of about 5% over the last decade, the sector has funded over $1.3 trillion in new investments just in 2021.

What Credit Score Do You Need for Equipment Financing?

For equipment financing, the credit score you need typically ranges from 500 to 675, depending on the lender.

National Funding requires a minimum score of 600, whereas Triton Capital accepts scores as low as 580.

If you have bad credit, Taycor Financial allows scores down to 550.

Established businesses often face higher requirements, like Wells Fargo’s 700 minimum.

Online lenders may offer more flexible options for startups or those with lower scores.

What Is the Best Aircraft Leasing Company?

Choosing the best aircraft leasing company depends on your specific needs. Companies like AerCap and Air Lease Corporation lead the industry, offering diverse fleets and flexible financing options.

They typically provide lease terms ranging from 5 to 12 years, allowing you to manage cash flow effectively. Moreover, many companies offer maintenance support and asset management services, enhancing your leasing experience.

Competitive rates often depend on factors like aircraft age and your creditworthiness.

Conclusion

In conclusion, choosing the right equipment leasing company can greatly influence your business’s financial flexibility and growth potential. Companies like Triton Capital and First Citizens Bank cater to specific industries, whereas JR Capital and Taycor Financial offer options for those with varying credit scores. Crest Capital stands out for quick funding, and Wells Fargo provides customized solutions for established businesses. Finally, National Funding thrives in small financing and personalized service, ensuring you find the best fit for your operational needs.