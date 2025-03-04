Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Innovations at MWC 2025

Lenovo has introduced a new lineup of AI-powered Yoga and IdeaPad laptops at MWC 2025, along with software advancements and innovative concept designs aimed at enhancing creativity and productivity.

The company’s latest AI-driven devices include the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, the IdeaPad Slim 3x, and the Yoga Solar PC Concept, which leverages renewable energy to power a laptop.

“As we push the limits of AI innovation higher than ever, it is important to remember that delivering access to AI for all is equally a core tenet of Lenovo’s philosophy,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “With the announcement of innovations like the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, the IdeaPad Slim 3x, and the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept, Lenovo has delivered a suite of new devices and proofs of concept that empower end users to let their creativity shine, their ‘process’ unbounded by the processing of their PC thanks to AI-powered innovation.”

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Concept: Harnessing Solar Power for Computing

One of Lenovo’s unveilings at MWC 2025 is the Yoga Solar PC Concept, which features a built-in solar panel with a 24% energy conversion rate. The device utilizes ‘Back Contact Cell’ technology to maximize solar absorption and employs a Dynamic Solar Tracking system to adjust charging settings for optimal energy efficiency. According to Lenovo, the solar panel can generate enough power in 20 minutes of direct sunlight to provide one hour of video playback.

At just 15mm thin and weighing 1.22kg, the Yoga Solar PC Concept is the world’s first ultraslim solar-powered PC, reflecting Lenovo’s vision of integrating renewable energy into personal computing.

New Yoga AI Laptops with Aura Edition Enhancements

Lenovo’s Yoga lineup expands with two new Aura Edition devices, developed in collaboration with Intel. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16”, 10) and the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (14”, 10) feature Smart Modes for adaptive performance, Smart Share for cross-device content sharing, and Smart Care for AI-driven support and troubleshooting.

The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is designed for creators, featuring an Intel Core Ultra processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, and a 3.2K PureSight Pro tandem OLED display with 1600 nits of peak brightness. Lenovo X Power machine learning technology optimizes power consumption and thermal management, ensuring high performance while keeping the device cool and quiet.

For portability-focused users, the Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition features Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, 32GB RAM, and a 14.5” 3K OLED PureSight Pro display. The device balances AI-enhanced performance with portability and long battery life.

IdeaPad Slim 3x: AI-Powered Productivity for All

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x (15”, 10) offers AI capabilities and future-proof storage expansion in a budget-friendly device. Featuring a Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU, the laptop provides AI-powered productivity, extended battery life, and a durable metal design tested to MIL-STD-810H standards. The laptop supports Copilot+ AI experiences and allows for SSD storage expansion, making it a flexible and long-lasting productivity tool.

Innovative Proofs of Concept: AI and Sustainability

Beyond commercial products, Lenovo showcased multiple proof-of-concept (POC) designs at MWC 2025:

Solar Power Kit for Yoga: A detachable solar panel using Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) to optimize energy conversion, enabling mobile solar charging.

AI Display with NPU Inside: A monitor featuring a discrete NPU, allowing non-AI PCs to leverage AI-powered tasks such as local Large Language Models (LLMs) and intelligent content recognition.

Lenovo AI Stick: A USB-C-powered NPU device that enables non-NPU PCs to run AI-enhanced applications, including graphics acceleration and AI-driven search.

Expanding AI-Powered Connectivity

Lenovo and Motorola also announced AI enhancements to Smart Connect, an ecosystem integration tool. The update includes natural language search, AI-powered file retrieval, and voice-activated commands for seamless multi-device management across Lenovo and Motorola devices.