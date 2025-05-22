Lenovo Launches AI-Enhanced ThinkCentre Desktops and ThinkVision Monitors for Modern Workplaces

Lenovo has unveiled a new lineup of AI-powered desktop PCs and business monitors aimed at boosting workplace productivity, multitasking, and scalability across industries. The announcement, made on May 14, 2025, introduces the ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops and ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors—both built to meet the increasing demand for AI-ready computing environments.

The ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 includes towers, compact desktops, and all-in-one (AIO) systems designed to deliver scalable power and enterprise-level security for businesses of all sizes. Each desktop is engineered to support AI workloads such as model training, data analysis, and 3D visualization. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processors, with configurations supporting Intel vPro® Enterprise, the M Series Gen 6 offers top-end TOPS (trillions of operations per second) performance and up to eight expansion slots in tower models like the M90t Gen 6.

“Nearly half of businesses believe that AI-powered devices boost employee productivity, and 90 percent of those are already piloting, planning or exploring AI-powered PC rollouts,” said Johnson Jia, senior vice president of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group. “Our latest ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops and ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors power businesses of all sizes with scalable performance to unlock next-gen AI productivity and creativity.”

For businesses with limited workspace, Lenovo offers a compact 1L form factor—ideal for sectors like healthcare, finance, and retail. Models such as the ThinkCentre M90q Gen 6 deliver full-size AI performance in a space-saving design, support up to four displays, and include an optional 30 TOPS discrete NPU for secure on-device AI processing.

The ThinkCentre M90a Gen 6 AIO brings an immersive edge-to-edge display and clutter-free setup to the table. Designed for industries requiring 3D rendering and data visualization, it delivers up to 260 TOPS of AI processing, and features a 23.8” near-edgeless FHD display, 99% sRGB color accuracy, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Certified with EyeSafe® and IP55 water/dust resistance, it combines design and durability.

These desktops come preloaded with Lenovo’s AI tools, including:

Lenovo AI Now: a personal assistant designed to enhance workflow automation

AI Turbo Engine: dynamically allocates system resources to optimize performance

ThinkShield Security: includes dTPM 2.0 encryption, BIOS-level USB protection, and customizable port disablement

Complementing the desktops, Lenovo’s ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors offer energy-efficient, high-resolution displays ranging from WQHD to UHD, featuring 99% sRGB & BT.709 color accuracy and variable refresh rates from 48-120Hz. These displays include modern connectivity options such as USB-C® single-cable docking, and select models support up to 100W of power delivery, AI-powered VoIP tools, and modular conference hardware.

Lenovo also emphasized its sustainability efforts. The new ThinkVision monitors use 95% post-consumer recycled plastic, are packaged plastic-free, and meet leading environmental certifications including ENERGY STAR®, TCO, and EPEAT Gold. For IT teams, Lenovo Display Fleet Manager (LDFM) allows centralized asset management and fast firmware updates to reduce downtime.

Pricing and availability for the new lineup is as follows:

Desktops: ThinkCentre M90t Gen 6: $1,039 ThinkCentre M90q Gen 6: $989 ThinkCentre M90a Gen 6: $1,399 Additional M70 and M90 models range from $959 to $1,719

Monitors: ThinkVision T24-40: $268 ThinkVision T27QD-40: $483 ThinkVision T34WD-40: $623 Other models range from $268 to $608

