Lenovo Unveils New AI-Ready ThinkPad Workstations and Business Laptops

Lenovo has announced a refreshed lineup of ThinkPad mobile workstations and business laptops designed for the AI-ready workforce. Introduced today, the new portfolio includes powerful Copilot+ PCs such as the ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD and ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 AMD mobile workstations, alongside updates to the ThinkPad L Series and expanded ThinkPad X1 Aura Editions.

“Lenovo is defining the new era of AI computing for professionals with advanced workstation solutions that empower the workflows for people that design and build amazing things,” said Rob Herman, Vice President, Worldwide Workstation and Client AI Business at Lenovo. “With exceptional performance in a mobile form factor for compute-heavy, AI-driven applications, the newest ThinkPad P series workstations accelerate innovation and productivity.”

New ThinkPad P Series: Power Meets Portability

The ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD and ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 AMD are designed for AI-driven workflows, powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors, offering up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, and up to 50 NPU TOPS. Weighing as little as 1.39kg (3.06lbs) and just 16.13mm thin, the P14s is Lenovo’s thinnest and lightest mobile workstation to date.

Both models are built for CAD and BIM workloads, equipped with AMD “Zen 5” technology and integrated RDNA™ 3.5 graphics, and support up to 96GB of memory. Certified graphics drivers ensure optimal performance with key industry applications. These Copilot+ PCs also feature a unified memory architecture allowing up to 75% of memory to be allocated to the GPU, delivering seamless multitasking and superior responsiveness.

ThinkPad L Series: Flexible Productivity for Modern Business

“The latest ThinkPad L series portfolio reflects how we design for the real needs of business users — from creative professionals and knowledge workers to remote teams and large enterprises,” said Tom Butler, Vice President, Commercial Portfolio and Product Management, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. “Whether you need mobile workstation power or scalable productivity, Lenovo is delivering the flexibility and intelligence required to thrive in the AI era.”

The newly redesigned ThinkPad L13 Gen 6 and L13 2-in-1 Gen 6 feature brighter 400 nit displays, smaller footprints, and up to an 84.7% screen-to-body ratio. The updated chassis includes a new communication bar with a 5MP+IR camera and an additional world-facing camera on select models.

The L14 Gen 6 and L16 Gen 2 offer enhanced scalability, brighter panels, and broad configuration options with the latest Intel® Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors. The ThinkPad L Series also integrates recycled materials, offers easier repairs with more CRU components, and includes modern connectivity options such as dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports.

Expanding Premium Offerings: ThinkPad X1 Aura Editions

Lenovo is expanding its premium lineup with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition and the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition. Both devices now offer Intel® Core™ Ultra 200U and 200H processors, delivering improved power efficiency and responsiveness. Built for elite mobility, these models feature ultra-light chassis, intelligent collaboration tools powered by Lenovo View, and Dolby Atmos® audio.

Availability and Pricing

The new ThinkPad P14s Gen 6 AMD and P16s Gen 4 AMD will be available starting May 2025, with starting prices of $1,579 and $1,619 respectively. The refreshed ThinkPad L13 Gen 6 and L13 2-in-1 Gen 6 will be available in June 2025, starting at $1,509 and $1,669. The ThinkPad L14 Gen 6 and L16 Gen 2 will also be available in June 2025, starting at $1,209 and $1,219. Premium X1 Aura Editions are available starting April 2025, with prices beginning at $2,269 for the X1 Carbon Gen 13 and $2,399 for the X1 2-in-1 Gen 10.