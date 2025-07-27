Lenovo’s Luca Rossi on Leading Innovation in the Age of AI

In a landscape defined by rapid technological advancement, small businesses may wonder how to stay ahead of the curve. Recently, Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, shared insights that may provide a guiding light for entrepreneurs navigating this complex terrain. In an interview aired on Sky Italy’s TG24 Innovatori, Rossi discussed the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in business and the importance of fostering a culture of innovation.

Rossi emphasized that “innovation is a cultural discipline that creates competitive advantage.” This statement underscores the necessity for small business owners to embody innovation not just in technical upgrades but as a core part of their organizational mindset. By encouraging employees to take risks, experiment, and learn from failures, businesses can cultivate a proactive culture that responds to market demands and technological shifts.

For small business owners keen on evolving their practices, Rossi’s background offers valuable lessons. He started coding at a young age and launched his first venture before turning 20. His experiences taught him essential entrepreneurial skills, such as resilience and problem-solving. Reflecting on his journey, he advised, “First, find your compass, then worry about the details.” This perspective can be particularly beneficial for small businesses facing myriad challenges, from limited resources to market competition.

As Rossi noted, we are only “1%” into the transformative potential of AI, likening its early stages to the internet’s inception in the 1990s. “AI will reshape our devices, our work, and even how we interact with the world,” he stated, hinting at a future where traditional computing as we know it may become obsolete. For small businesses, this transition spells both opportunity and urgency. Those who harness AI tools effectively can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and ultimately drive growth.

Lenovo’s initiatives, including Lenovo AI Now and Smart Connect, are particularly relevant for small businesses seeking to leverage technology for efficiency. These tools aim to create ecosystems of smart, adaptive devices that improve productivity. Small business owners can explore implementing such technologies to automate routine tasks, allowing staff to focus on strategic responsibilities.

Besides efficiency, design and user experience (UX) play a crucial role in customer engagement. Rossi emphasized that, as performance becomes increasingly standardized, the differentiator will lie in delivering a compelling user experience. Businesses can adopt this approach by incorporating inclusive design principles, ensuring products or services meet diverse customer needs.

Lenovo’s global perspective, described by Rossi as “Global/Local,” serves as another lesson for entrepreneurs. By understanding and addressing local market intricacies while maintaining a broad global vision, companies can navigate the complexities of today’s business landscape. Small businesses might consider adopting a similar approach, prioritizing community engagement while remaining aware of global trends that could affect their operations.

The future customer, according to Rossi, will be defined by two key forces: demand for AI that delivers tangible value and the necessity of sustainability. Small businesses should prepare to respond to shifting consumer preferences, which increasingly favor companies committed to environmental responsibility. By integrating sustainable practices, small businesses can not only appeal to conscious consumers but also enhance operational efficiencies.

As we look toward 2030, Rossi predicted that “AI is the most profound shift we’ll see.” This potential shift poses both a challenge and an opportunity for small business owners. Adapting to technological advancements will require not just investment but a mindset geared toward continuous learning and innovation.

Luca Rossi’s insights provide a roadmap for small businesses seeking sustainable growth in a tech-driven world. By fostering a culture of innovation, harnessing the power of AI, prioritizing user experience, and committing to sustainability, small businesses can position themselves to thrive amidst the changes ahead.

As small business owners look to the future, embracing these concepts can enhance their operational strategies and ultimately contribute to enduring success. For further details on Rossi’s insights, you can view the full interview here.