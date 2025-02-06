LexisNexis Enhances Nexis+ AI with Conversational Search for Faster, Transparent Business Intelligence

LexisNexis Legal & Professional has introduced an enhanced conversational search feature in its Nexis+ AI platform, aiming to accelerate research and business intelligence through generative AI-powered search capabilities. The update enables users to conduct conversation-based searches across a vast repository of licensed news and corporate data, including the industry’s largest collection of Gen AI-approved news datasets.

Conversational Search and AI-Powered Research

Launched in July 2024, Nexis+ AI is designed to assist researchers with AI-driven tools that streamline data discovery, document analysis, report synthesis, and news summarization. The newly introduced conversational search function generates multi-source responses with linked citations to enhance transparency. Alongside the AI-generated summaries, Nexis+ AI also provides traditional search results compiled from its licensed news sources.

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology plays a critical role in refining search accuracy, ensuring responses are drawn from authoritative sources such as The Associated Press, McClatchy, and Gannett. Nexis+ AI employs automated relevance metrics, human review processes, and citation validation to reduce inaccuracies and improve the reliability of AI-generated insights.

“Conversational search allows Nexis+ AI users to engage with our industry-leading corporate data and global news content in ways that were never possible before, rapidly delivering valuable, trustworthy business insights that lead to faster, more accurate business decisioning and increased market competitiveness,” said Dani McCormick, Vice President of Product, Nexis Solutions.

Data Security and Privacy Safeguards

LexisNexis emphasizes data security and compliance as a core aspect of Nexis+ AI’s functionality. The platform follows Privacy-by-Design principles, ensuring adherence to data protection regulations and preventing external access to stored conversations. Key privacy safeguards include:

Secure encryption of all AI conversations, with automatic data purging after 90 days.

No use of customer interactions to train foundational AI models, protecting proprietary business information.

Compliance with RELX Responsible AI Principles, addressing ethical concerns and preventing algorithmic bias.

Enterprise Adoption and Future Access

Nexis+ AI is positioned as a business intelligence solution that enhances decision-making efficiency while ensuring transparency and reliability. Organizations seeking early access to updates and engagement opportunities can join the Nexis+ AI Insider Program at www.lexisnexis.com/insiderprogram.