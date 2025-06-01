LG Launches Smart Monitor Swing with Flexible Stand, 4K Display, and Touchscreen

LG Electronics has officially launched the LG Smart Monitor Swing (model 32U889SA), a new 32-inch 4K UHD smart monitor designed to maximize productivity and entertainment with its flexible stand and full touchscreen capabilities. The product, which recently earned a CES 2025 Innovation Award, is LG’s most versatile smart monitor to date.

Announced on May 28, LG’s latest smart monitor delivers enhanced functionality without requiring a direct PC connection. It features a newly designed rolling stand that allows users to adjust the screen into touch-friendly angles, accommodating various needs—from watching movies in bed to digital art creation or displaying sheet music for musicians.

The 32U889SA boasts a 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) IPS display, providing vivid colors, exceptional clarity, and high contrast across a generous 32-inch screen. Built on LG’s webOS platform, the monitor supports a range of productivity and entertainment apps, including cloud-based office tools and remote PC access.

In addition to touchscreen functionality, the monitor includes built-in speakers and expanded connectivity options, such as USB Type-C with 65W power delivery and HDMI inputs, enabling convenient compatibility with a variety of input devices.

Ergonomics and user customization are central to the Smart Monitor Swing’s design. Its Auto Pivot function adjusts screen orientation based on the content, particularly when using apps optimized for short-form content directly on webOS. When connected to a PC, LG’s Switch App enhances screen management by enabling Auto Pivot in the desktop environment, customizable display layouts, and multi-device control via keyboard and mouse.

Brightness Control dynamically adjusts screen illumination based on ambient lighting, and the monitor’s range of personalization options ensures optimal viewing for any use case.

“The new LG Smart Monitor Swing redefines versatility in the personal display category, offering users a one-stop screen solution for all their productivity and entertainment needs,” said YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering smart monitors that not only adapt to users’ lifestyles and interests but also support their creative pursuits.”

U.S. pricing and availability for the LG Smart Monitor Swing will be announced at a later date.