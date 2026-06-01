LinkedIn Ads Expands Momentum with Video and Event Ads Growth

LinkedIn Ads is taking a strategic leap forward, announcing key leadership changes that could significantly benefit small businesses looking to make an impact in the B2B space. As per the latest update, Matt Derella, who has spearheaded global sales for LinkedIn’s advertising business since December 2024, is now set to lead both LinkedIn Ads and the go-to-market strategy for Microsoft Advertising.

This realignment reflects the growing momentum of LinkedIn Ads, particularly in video and event advertising, which have witnessed impressive year-over-year increases of 20% and 50%, respectively. For small business owners, this presents an interesting opportunity to capture the attention of an audience comprising more than one billion LinkedIn members and users across Microsoft’s extensive suite of platforms, including Copilot, Bing, and Outlook.

With LinkedIn Ads reporting growth between 12-14% annually, this expansion in leadership underscores a significant shift in advertising strategy that can directly benefit small businesses. As Derella takes the reins, the aim is to further streamline capabilities and enhance the effectiveness of advertising efforts, providing an even stronger platform for businesses to engage with potential customers.

Small business owners might find the following aspects particularly compelling:

Enhanced Advertising Options: The existing surge in video and event ads suggests that small businesses can leverage these formats for product launches, webinars, or brand storytelling. Utilizing video content, in particular, can increase engagement significantly, capitalizing on the growing trend of digital consumption among B2B buyers. Access to a Diverse Audience: With access to more than a billion users, small businesses can fine-tune their targeting strategies, reaching specific demographics and industries with greater precision. This capability enables businesses to maximize their marketing ROI and make informed decisions based on actionable data provided by LinkedIn and Microsoft platforms. Integration with Microsoft Tools: The collaboration between LinkedIn Ads and Microsoft Advertising promises to enhance ad performance across various Microsoft services. Small businesses that already use Microsoft products can integrate their advertising efforts seamlessly, making the campaign management process more efficient.

However, there are challenges to consider. Small business owners must stay attuned to the constantly evolving landscape of digital advertising. The competition for attention on platforms like LinkedIn is fierce, and small businesses may find it challenging to stand out in a crowded market.

Additionally, while leveraging new advertising formats can enhance engagement, they often require time and resources to produce high-quality content that resonates with the target audience. This could imply an upfront investment for small businesses not yet accustomed to video content creation.

Derella’s leadership is positioned as a cornerstone for further developments in LinkedIn Ads and Microsoft Advertising. The potential to create more integrated, user-friendly advertising solutions could help small businesses maximize their advertising budgets and drive growth effectively.

As Derella stated, “Our focus will remain on helping customers grow by connecting them with our extensive user base.” This could not be more relevant for small businesses looking to expand their outreach and engagement within their markets.

For small business owners wanting to tap into this advertising momentum, exploring LinkedIn’s growing suite of advertising tools may prove beneficial. Those willing to adapt to new advertising strategies and invest in innovative content creation stand to gain the most.

This latest development in LinkedIn Ads underlines an evolving landscape for small businesses in the digital marketing arena. To learn more and stay updated on these changes, you can visit the original LinkedIn press release here.