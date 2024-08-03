15 Ways To Use LinkedIn for Influencer Marketing

“Where are you finding success in using LinkedIn as an influencer marketing platform, and what does future does LinkedIn as a platform hold for influencers?”

Here’s what business leaders had to say:

1. Leveraging LinkedIn for B2B Success

“Brands that engage in influencer marketing and are winning the battle to increase awareness, website traffic, lead generation, and sales revenue are leveraging target marketing. As a marketing strategist, I work with brands to create and implement influencer marketing campaigns on LinkedIn. What is great about LinkedIn is the type of business-focused audience and the high levels of engagement.

When I work with a brand that is B2B (business-to-business), LinkedIn is the #1 social media platform that we use to increase brand awareness and brand loyalty. Using LinkedIn for LinkedIn Live, LinkedIn audio, posts, videos, and promoting webinars have all been tactics that have successfully increased brand revenue and reach. With an influencer campaign, LinkedIn can help to authentically connect with new customers in an engaging and informative way. The secret weapon of influencer campaigns is the combination of education and entertainment in one format—and LinkedIn is the place to be for every B2B brand.” ~ Devoreaux Walton, revelant

2. Embracing Earned Wisdom and Engagement

“Being an influencer is not limited to well-known faces or names. Many under-recognized experts have much to enrich us with. Quiet success on LinkedIn comes from those who recognize you are providing earned wisdom, uniquely rewarding and applicable to solving a need or problem.

Remember, you are not only speaking to your connections but to their connections and to your followers. Professionals share good material with colleagues, achieving the most amazing reach you can ever imagine. They comment with their add-ins.” ~ Marc W. Halpert, connect2collaborate.com

3. Establishing Credibility Through Authentic Content

“As an influencer embracing LinkedIn for our marketing efforts, our experience has been highly rewarding. LinkedIn offers a unique environment where influencer marketing can truly thrive, especially for B2B brands. We’ve found success by leveraging our established credibility and large following within our target market to amplify messages and provide authentic endorsements that resonate with our audience.

One of our key strategies has been leveraging LinkedIn’s content features, such as articles and videos, to share valuable insights and thought-leadership pieces. We create content that aligns with our brand values and speaks directly to the challenges and interests of our audience. This approach not only enhances our brand visibility but also positions us as a trusted authority in our field.” ~ B Randall Willis, Right Angle

4. Human Interactions Trump AI on LinkedIn

“Success in terms of reach has come through fun, sometimes gimmicky interactions I create with my audience, such as finding a hidden icon in my photos. Success in terms of clients has come from true engagement, for me. Thoughtful, kind, and funny comments should not be delegated to AI, as some LinkedIn influencers are advocating; however, I suggest using AI to crawl your past posts to detect patterns and understand what your audience likes.

The future of LinkedIn will likely lie in interactions that are undeniably human.” ~ Nadine Heir, Write Wiser

5. LinkedIn’s Shift Toward Sustainability Marketing

“I believe that influencer marketing on LinkedIn will increasingly focus on sustainability and social impact. Brands and influencers will collaborate on initiatives that drive positive change and address pressing global issues. This shift will resonate with audiences who are becoming more socially conscious and value-driven. By partnering with influencers who champion sustainability and social causes, brands can align their values with their marketing efforts. This tactic builds goodwill and also strengthens the brand’s commitment to social responsibility.” ~ Brandy Hastings, SmartSites

6. Personal Branding and Networking on LinkedIn

“As a LinkedIn Top Voice with over 5,000 followers, I’ve had a unique vantage point on the evolving landscape of influencer marketing on this platform. LinkedIn’s strength lies in its robust professional network, making it an ideal space for personal branding, whether you’re a creator on TikTok or a CEO engaging with industry peers. The power of networking is particularly evident when people face career challenges, such as layoffs, where having a strong network for warm leads and introductions can make a significant difference.

In my experience, success on LinkedIn stems from consistent engagement and authentic content. I aim to post two to three times a week, sharing insights, achievements, and industry trends that resonate with my audience. This regular activity not only boosts visibility but also fosters meaningful connections and discussions.” ~ Dylan Huey, REACH

7. Deep Industry Insights Drive B2B Engagement

“The platform’s focus on professional networking creates a unique environment for B2B influencers. We’ve found particular success with content that dives deep into specific industry challenges and offers practical solutions—webinars, data-driven reports, and thought leadership articles are all winners.

In the coming years, LinkedIn will become an even more powerful platform for influencers. As engagement features continue to develop, the ability to foster meaningful conversations with a targeted audience will only grow.” ~ Raviraj Hegde, Donorbox

8. AI and Innovation Spotlight on LinkedIn

“LinkedIn’s algorithm favors meaningful engagement, so we focus on creating content that sparks conversations. This includes thought-provoking questions, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes looks at our development process. Engaging directly with our audience in the comments, responding to messages, and participating in relevant groups has helped us build a community around our brand.

Collaborating with other influencers and thought leaders on LinkedIn has also been highly beneficial. By engaging in discussions, sharing each other’s content, we’ve expanded our reach and reinforced our credibility. These collaborations often lead to new opportunities and partnerships that further enhance our brand’s visibility.” ~ Spencer Christian, Bible Chat App

9. Building Influence Through Authentic B2B Content

“Over the past year, as I’ve been posting more consistently and gaining over 5 million views on my content, I’ve built a private equity fund on the back of my content. I’ve connected with dozens/hundreds of potential companies for us to acquire and potential investors to work with—just from posting content. They had been following me and my journey (sometimes for years), had engaged with my content, and eventually reached out to me asking to work with my fund.

And I’ve built this playbook for five other B2B companies over the years. The same process works: post through your personal profile, create engaging content, build interest, build trust, and ultimately, create a pipeline.” ~ Jeremy Horowitz, Let’s Buy a Biz!

10. Customized Features Boost Influencer Marketing

“LinkedIn has transformed my life when it comes to influencer marketing. While other social media platforms have users from all walks of life, LinkedIn is populated with professionals who are interested in industry insights and professional development. One campaign that stands out was when I teamed up with a brand to write a series of posts about innovation in our space, which led to meaningful discussions and doubled the number of our followers.” ~ Anup Kayastha, Serpnest

11. Authentic Collaborations Increase Brand Visibility

“We started by meticulously identifying influencers who not only have a substantial following in the home decor and lighting industry but also share our brand values. This careful selection ensured that our collaborations would result in authentic and engaging content that truly resonates with our target audience. The impact of this strategy has been profound, allowing us to reach a wider audience, increase our brand visibility, and drive a substantial amount of traffic to our website.” ~ Matt Little, Festoon House

12. Thought Leadership Ads Amplify Influencer Impact

“You can amplify the impact of any LinkedIn influencer content or brand content by running thought-leadership ads coupled with a really good organic social media posting strategy. Have your C-Suite or your LinkedIn influencer produce some niche content. Once this content is published on their organic LinkedIn channel, create engagement on the content for the first 48 hours. After the first 48 hours, run a paid ads campaign to specific decision-makers for whom the content was produced via LinkedIn.

The engagement produced on the content would act as social proof, and many decision-makers would jump on either engaging with the content or reaching out to your brand directly for services or other business opportunities.” ~ Ajay Chavda, Mojo Dojo

13. LinkedIn’s Niche in B2B Influencer Marketing

“Marketing messages on LinkedIn are highly relevant since a company can target industries, job titles, or specific companies, assuring that the advertisements are seen by the companies’ most compatible ones. Such precise targeting has been beneficial in increasing the target audience engagement as well as providing more profound interactions. LinkedIn is carving out its specific niche in the sphere of influencer marketing, especially for B2B segments.” ~ Narendra singh Chauhan, Hicentrik

14. Blending Business Insights with Personal Stories

“LinkedIn is about business, networking, jobs, and promoting thought leadership. However, all business and no play can lead to stress-related health challenges. I’m still very much about business, but now I also share my quest to find ways to relax, connect with nature, and recharge for a more productive life on LinkedIn. What worked for me is to mix business with pleasure and be authentic. With that said, don’t expect a home run every time. Offer how-to advice, trends, and inspirational stories about life outside work, ideally in the woods or on a lake.” ~ Tim Ryan, SproutVideo

15. Innovative Brands Utilize Niche Expertise

“I’m seeing traction with micro-influencers who have deep expertise in niche B2B sectors. These folks may not have massive followings, but their audience is highly targeted and engaged. Smart brands are partnering with them for things like LinkedIn Live sessions, co-created content, and even virtual events. Looking ahead, I think we’ll see LinkedIn continue to roll out features that support influencer collaborations. They’ve already made strides with things like Creator Mode and Newsletter functionality. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more robust analytics and monetization options for creators down the line.” ~ Piergiorgio Zotti, Corso Intelligenza Artificiale