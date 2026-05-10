LinkedIn Launches Agency Certification to Elevate Ads Expertise for Marketers

In an increasingly competitive digital advertising landscape, small businesses seeking to maximize their marketing investments are under pressure to deliver tangible results. Understanding the intricacies and potential of various advertising platforms is critical. LinkedIn has recently unveiled its Agency Certification, a program aimed at empowering marketers to identify agencies proficient in LinkedIn Ads, known for their impressive return on ad spend (ROAS).

The new LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification provides a clear benefit for small business owners looking to optimize their advertising strategies. With LinkedIn Ads reportedly delivering a staggering 121% ROAS among major ad networks, certified agencies are not just equipped to navigate the platform—they are also positioned to turn that performance into meaningful business growth.

Marketers today face an uphill battle; they must justify every dollar spent in advertising. As expectations rise, so too does the need for assurance regarding an agency’s expertise. LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification aims to bridge that gap.

For small business owners, understanding the implications of this certification is essential when choosing an agency partner. Not only does it validate an agency’s knowledge of LinkedIn’s ecosystem, but it also enhances their visibility in a crowded market.

Agencies that earn this credential find themselves with a significant advantage. They can stand out in competitive pitches, demonstrating their capability to generate real business outcomes specifically on LinkedIn. This added layer of credibility enhances the trust between agencies and potential clients, which is bolstered by the agency’s proven ability to achieve results on the platform.

Matt Derella, Vice President of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, emphasizes the importance of this certification, stating, “As expectations for performance, accountability, and skill continue to rise, clear and trusted signals of capability are more important than ever.” This credential serves as a reliable indicator that an agency meets LinkedIn’s rigorous standards.

For small business owners, the certification simplifies the process of selecting an agency. Beyond confirming expertise, it provides assurance that the agency has met defined requirements, including setting up a Business Manager and undergoing essential LinkedIn Marketing Academy certifications. Small business owners often juggle numerous responsibilities, and the simplicity of understanding which agencies have this certification is a practical advantage.

Beyond the credential itself, certified agencies gain access to valuable tools that enhance their ability to showcase their expertise. They receive an official certification badge, approved client communication language, and a communications kit, aiding in their marketing efforts. Importantly, they are also recognized in LinkedIn-led campaigns, increasing their visibility within the industry.

However, small business owners should consider a few potential challenges. While the certification enhances agency credibility, it does not guarantee results. Business owners must still thoroughly assess an agency’s overall capabilities and align them with their specific goals. Additionally, not all certified agencies may specialize in a particular industry or niche, which could impact their effectiveness for certain businesses.

Lastly, small business owners should bear in mind that while the certification makes it easier to evaluate potential partners, they still need to ask questions that dive deeper into agency experience, methodologies, and how they plan to tailor LinkedIn ads to meet unique business needs.

As marketers navigate the complexities of digital advertising, the LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification program emerges as a strategic tool. It sets a new standard for agency capabilities, especially for small businesses looking to leverage LinkedIn’s platform effectively.

For agencies, this certification not only distinguishes them in the marketplace but also signals to clients that they are committed to delivering impactful results. As small business owners increasingly turn to trusted partners to fulfill their advertising needs, this new credential positions certified agencies as premier choices.

For more details about LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification and how it can impact your agency choices, visit the original press release here.