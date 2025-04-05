LinkedIn Launches New Thinking Game ‘Zip’ with Enhanced User Features

LinkedIn has announced the release of its fifth thinking-oriented game, Zip, marking another addition to its growing collection of games designed to foster connection and engagement among users. Zip is available to play starting today.

The announcement comes nearly a year after LinkedIn Games first launched, and according to the company, user engagement has remained high. “84% of people who play today will play again tomorrow, and 80% will still be playing a week from now,” LinkedIn reported.

LinkedIn states that the games have become “a fun and valuable way to strengthen connections, spark conversations, and encourage friendly competition within professional networks.”

In preparation for the release of Zip, LinkedIn implemented a series of updates to improve the overall gaming experience. These enhancements aim to make gameplay more interactive and accessible, allowing players to better connect through friendly competition.

The new game continues LinkedIn’s efforts to incorporate social interaction into its platform through light, engaging content designed to support professional relationship-building. With Zip, the company builds on the momentum of its previous four game releases, which have been well-received by users worldwide.