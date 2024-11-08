What is LinkedIn Live and How Can It Help Your Company?

LinkedIn recently announced some updates to LinkedIn Pages. These include the ability to stream live video. To go live, you need to connect LinkedIn to live streaming software like Restream Studio for a seamless experience. LinkedIn Live originally launched last year for individual accounts. But this is the first time it’s going to be available for Pages.

Use it on your own LinkedIn page or your company’s profile. Either way this feature has the potential to make a major impact on your company’s LinkedIn strategy.

In fact, the social networking platform for professionals says that LinkedIn Live broadcasters see seven times more reactions. And they get 24 times more comments than users who post standard videos.

What Is LinkedIn Live?

LinkedIn Live serves as a dynamic avenue for professionals and businesses to engage with their network in real-time.

Born out of the increasing demand for interactive content, LinkedIn introduced this livestreaming feature, echoing similar live video options present on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. However, what differentiates LinkedIn Live is its professional context.

Users have to rely on various third-party streaming solutions to produce their content. Once they go live, the video is broadcasted not just as a fleeting moment, but as a real-time professional seminar, workshop, or discussion, allowing immediate and direct engagement with the audience. LinkedIn Events offer additional benefits for broadcasting and promoting events, such as ease of scheduling, gathering registrants, and creating professional landing pages.

Such interactions break the boundaries of traditional content, fostering deeper relationships and establishing thought leadership within the platform’s professional framework. Using LinkedIn’s preferred streaming partners, such as Restream, can simplify the process of setting up a live event on the platform.

Features of LinkedIn Live:

Livestreaming option for LinkedIn.

Uses third-party streaming tools for content creation.

Broadcasts video content in real time.

Allows direct interaction with viewers.

Provides higher engagement rates compared to standard videos.

Some big names have found interesting ways to make use of it since its launch. For example, Best Buy used it to feature an interview with the company’s CEO. And Emirates NBD hosted an ask me anything session to interact with customers.

Benefits of Using LinkedIn Live

Using LinkedIn Live can bring numerous benefits to your professional brand or organization. Here are some of the advantages of incorporating LinkedIn Live into your content strategy:

Increased Engagement : LinkedIn Live videos receive six times more reactions and 23 times more comments than native videos. This heightened interaction makes it an excellent way to engage with your audience in real-time, fostering a more dynamic and responsive community around your brand.

: LinkedIn Live videos receive six times more reactions and 23 times more comments than native videos. This heightened interaction makes it an excellent way to engage with your audience in real-time, fostering a more dynamic and responsive community around your brand. Improved Brand Awareness : By going live on LinkedIn, you can significantly boost your visibility and reach a broader audience. This increased exposure helps establish your brand as a thought leader in your industry, positioning you at the forefront of professional conversations.

: By going live on LinkedIn, you can significantly boost your visibility and reach a broader audience. This increased exposure helps establish your brand as a thought leader in your industry, positioning you at the forefront of professional conversations. Enhanced Credibility : LinkedIn Live allows you to showcase your expertise and build trust with your audience. By providing valuable insights and engaging content, you can enhance your credibility and authority in your field, making your brand a go-to resource for industry knowledge.

: LinkedIn Live allows you to showcase your expertise and build trust with your audience. By providing valuable insights and engaging content, you can enhance your credibility and authority in your field, making your brand a go-to resource for industry knowledge. Better Connection with Your Audience : The real-time interaction enabled by LinkedIn Live allows you to build a stronger connection with your audience. This direct engagement fosters a sense of community and loyalty, as viewers feel more personally connected to your brand.

: The real-time interaction enabled by LinkedIn Live allows you to build a stronger connection with your audience. This direct engagement fosters a sense of community and loyalty, as viewers feel more personally connected to your brand. Increased Website Traffic and Lead Generation: Promoting your LinkedIn Live events and videos on your website and other social media channels can drive more traffic to your site. This increased traffic can lead to higher lead generation, as viewers who engage with your live content are more likely to explore your offerings further.

How to Create a LinkedIn Live Stream

Before you can go live on LinkedIn, you need to apply for approval using the platform’s online form. Once you’re approved, you’ll receive an email that will direct you toward the approved streaming platforms you can use. To create your first LinkedIn Live broadcast, you must meet specific criteria set by LinkedIn, making the process straightforward for engaging your audience through live streaming.

Choose the one that best suits your needs and sign up for an account. Then connect that service to your LinkedIn account.

From there, log into your streaming tool and start your live video. You should also be prepared to interact with viewers on LinkedIn, since that’s one of the main benefits of livestreaming in general.

Of course, it’s also a good idea to have a script or general outline so you can make sure your video content is contributing to your company’s goals on the platform. Planning and preparing for live broadcasts is crucial, but avoid being overly scripted to maintain authenticity and spontaneity.

Steps to Create a LinkedIn Live Stream:

Apply for approval using LinkedIn’s online form. Upon approval, choose an approved streaming platform and connect it to your LinkedIn account. Log into the streaming tool and initiate your live video. Interact with viewers and adhere to a script or outline for the video content. Benefits of live streams : Live streams on LinkedIn offer real-time engagement, higher viewer interaction, and opportunities for spontaneous and scheduled broadcasts. Setting up a live event : To set up a live event on LinkedIn, create and manage the event by scheduling it, promoting it to maximize attendance, and encouraging interaction during the livestream.



Choosing a Streaming Tool

When it comes to choosing a streaming tool for your LinkedIn Live events, there are several options available. Here are some factors to consider when selecting a streaming tool:

Ease of Use : Look for a tool that is user-friendly and easy to navigate, even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy. A straightforward interface can save you time and reduce the learning curve.

: Look for a tool that is user-friendly and easy to navigate, even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy. A straightforward interface can save you time and reduce the learning curve. Integration with LinkedIn : Ensure the tool integrates seamlessly with LinkedIn, allowing you to stream directly to your LinkedIn Page or Event. This integration is crucial for a smooth streaming experience.

: Ensure the tool integrates seamlessly with LinkedIn, allowing you to stream directly to your LinkedIn Page or Event. This integration is crucial for a smooth streaming experience. Customization Options : Consider a tool that offers customization options, such as branding and overlays. These features can help you create a professional-looking stream that aligns with your brand’s identity.

: Consider a tool that offers customization options, such as branding and overlays. These features can help you create a professional-looking stream that aligns with your brand’s identity. Analytics and Reporting : Choose a tool that provides robust analytics and reporting features. These insights will allow you to track your stream’s performance and engagement, helping you refine your strategy over time.

: Choose a tool that provides robust analytics and reporting features. These insights will allow you to track your stream’s performance and engagement, helping you refine your strategy over time. Cost: Evaluate the cost of the tool and whether it fits within your budget. While some tools offer advanced features, it’s important to balance functionality with affordability.

Some popular streaming tools for LinkedIn Live include:

Restream : A versatile tool that allows you to stream to multiple platforms simultaneously, including LinkedIn. It’s known for its ease of use and wide range of features.

: A versatile tool that allows you to stream to multiple platforms simultaneously, including LinkedIn. It’s known for its ease of use and wide range of features. Socialive : This tool offers advanced features such as customization options and detailed analytics, making it ideal for creating professional-looking streams.

: This tool offers advanced features such as customization options and detailed analytics, making it ideal for creating professional-looking streams. StreamYard: Another popular option, StreamYard allows you to stream to multiple platforms, including LinkedIn. It offers customization options and analytics, making it a comprehensive choice for live streaming.

Ways to Use LinkedIn Live

Answer Questions

The interactive nature of LinkedIn Live distinctly sets it apart from other social media platforms. Engaging in live Q&A sessions doesn’t just offer a platform to address questions—it becomes an arena where businesses or professionals can showcase their expertise and thought leadership in real time.

By delving deep into frequently asked industry-specific questions, it reinforces your position as an industry expert, while also offering transparency and immediacy to your audience, deepening trust and relationships.

Showcase Special Events

Being present at or orchestrating major industry events is a testament to your brand’s significance. Leveraging LinkedIn Live amplifies the resonance of these occasions.

Whether you’re sharing keynote speeches, behind-the-scenes access, or panel discussions, a LinkedIn Live broadcast invites your network to virtually be by your side, experiencing the event’s atmosphere and insights. Engaging content tailored to the audience’s interests is crucial for maximizing the impact of your broadcast.

This not only extends the event’s accessibility but creates a foundation for attendees to consider firsthand participation in subsequent events you host or endorse.

Introduce Team Members

In an era where authenticity reigns supreme, introducing the human element of your brand is more pivotal than ever. Showcasing team members, whether through casual chats or structured profiles, offers a nuanced perspective of your brand’s DNA.

It’s not just about roles and responsibilities; it’s about journeys, experiences, and stories that mold the collective brand ethos. Engaging your LinkedIn audience with these narratives bridges the gap between corporate entities and genuine human connections, fortifying trust and fostering a sense of community.

Show Off Workplace Culture

A company is much more than its products or services—it’s a melting pot of values, traditions, and ethos. LinkedIn Live can serve as a candid lens, giving viewers direct access to the heart of your operations.

Showcasing everything from brainstorming sessions and team-building exercises to festive celebrations or unique office traditions can provide a comprehensive view of your organization’s essence.

Such transparent glimpses can not only attract prospective talent but can resonate with clients and partners, reinforcing alignment of values.

Announce New Products or Services at LinkedIn Live Events

The excitement of launching a new product or service is palpable, and there’s no better way to intensify this than through the immediacy of livestreaming. Teasing the audience with glimpses, countdowns, and hints leading up to the main reveal can create a palpable atmosphere of anticipation.

Hosting a live launch ensures that your audience is not just passive viewers, but active participants, offering instant feedback, asking real-time questions, and being part of the launch’s success narrative.

Demonstrate Products or Services

In an era where customers value transparency and clarity, showcasing your product or service in real time can be immensely impactful. This interactive demonstration offers viewers a chance to visualize the product’s utility, its features, and benefits.

The live format also opens a direct channel for immediate feedback and questions, offering a unique blend of product demo and customer support, especially invaluable for intricate software tools or multifaceted products.

It’s almost like hosting a workshop where participants can get hands-on understanding, while remotely seated.

Discuss Industry Issues

In the ever-evolving professional landscape, staying updated on industry trends and debates is paramount. Leveraging LinkedIn Live to discuss these hot topics not only positions you as an informed voice but also nurtures a community of like-minded professionals.

By dissecting, debating, and deliberating over industry-specific issues, you’re essentially hosting a dynamic, digital roundtable. It enhances your brand’s reputation as a thought leader and opens avenues for collaborations and partnerships.

Interview Industry Experts

Hosting a tête-à-tête with industry stalwarts can be a goldmine of insights and knowledge. The beauty of a livestreamed interview is the spontaneity and authenticity it brings. Your audience gets a dual advantage: absorbing expertise from the guest and simultaneously interacting with them.

It’s almost like hosting a live podcast or a webinar. Such sessions can be further enriched by incorporating audience questions or running polls, making it a two-way engagement and exponentially increasing the chances of the content being shared across networks.

Share Tips or Tutorials

In the age of ‘how-to’ content, tutorials hold a significant place in a user’s online consumption pattern. On LinkedIn, where the primary audience is professionals, sharing industry-specific tutorials can be a game-changer.

Whether it’s elucidating the nuances of a new software integration, guiding through the labyrinth of digital advertising dashboards, or offering tips on curating compelling presentations, such sessions provide tangible value.

They’re not just videos; they’re skill-enhancement sessions which attendees can directly apply in their professional lives.

Start Recurring Series

Consistency is key in content creation. Launching a recurring series on LinkedIn Live is akin to hosting a weekly or monthly digital rendezvous. Whether it’s ‘Tech Tuesdays’ or ‘Finance Fridays,’ having a fixed schedule ensures your audience knows when to tune in.

This also aids in building a dedicated viewer base, akin to a TV show’s fanbase. However, the onus is on the content creator to maintain the series’ quality and relevance.

Continuous promotion, reminders, and teasers in the run-up to each episode can make all the difference, ensuring the series remains an anticipated event in your audience’s calendar.

Measuring Success and Analytics

To measure the success of your LinkedIn Live events, it’s essential to track your analytics and adjust your strategy accordingly. Here are some metrics to consider:

Viewership : Track the number of viewers who watched your live stream, including the number of unique viewers and the total watch time. This data helps you understand the reach and popularity of your content.

: Track the number of viewers who watched your live stream, including the number of unique viewers and the total watch time. This data helps you understand the reach and popularity of your content. Engagement : Monitor the number of likes, comments, and shares your live stream received. Additionally, track the number of questions and comments asked during the stream to gauge audience interaction.

: Monitor the number of likes, comments, and shares your live stream received. Additionally, track the number of questions and comments asked during the stream to gauge audience interaction. Conversion Rates : Track the number of leads generated or conversions made as a result of your live stream. This metric is crucial for understanding the direct impact of your live events on your business goals.

: Track the number of leads generated or conversions made as a result of your live stream. This metric is crucial for understanding the direct impact of your live events on your business goals. Audience Demographics: Analyze the demographics of your audience, including their job title, industry, and location. This information can help you tailor your content to better meet the needs and interests of your viewers.

LinkedIn provides analytics and reporting features for LinkedIn Live events, including:

Event Analytics : Track the performance of your live stream, including viewership, engagement, and conversion rates. These insights can help you identify what’s working and what needs improvement.

: Track the performance of your live stream, including viewership, engagement, and conversion rates. These insights can help you identify what’s working and what needs improvement. Audience Insights : Analyze the demographics of your audience and track their engagement with your content. This data can help you refine your targeting and content strategy.

: Analyze the demographics of your audience and track their engagement with your content. This data can help you refine your targeting and content strategy. Lead Generation: Track the number of leads generated as a result of your live stream. Understanding this metric can help you measure the ROI of your LinkedIn Live events.

By tracking your analytics and adjusting your strategy accordingly, you can optimize your LinkedIn Live events to achieve your goals and maximize your ROI.

10 Effective Strategies for LinkedIn Live Engagement

For those looking to maximize the potential of LinkedIn Live, here’s a breakdown of 10 strategies you can employ, along with their descriptions and benefits:

Strategy Description Benefit Answer Questions Interact with followers in real time and address their queries. Builds trust and provides direct solutions. Showcase Special Events Share experiences from industry events. Offers exclusive insights and increases FOMO. Introduce Team Members Provide introductions and fun facts about your employees. Humanizes your brand and strengthens team branding. Show Off Workplace Culture Give a behind-the-scenes view of your workspace. Attracts talent and showcases company values. Announce New Products or Services Live reveal of new offerings. Builds anticipation and excitement among followers. Demonstrate Products or Services Display how a product/service works with real-time clarifications. Educates customers and addresses potential confusions. Discuss Industry Issues Engage in conversations about trending industry topics. Establishes authority and fosters professional connections. Interview Industry Experts Stream conversations with industry influencers. Provides valuable insights and expands reach. Share Tips or Tutorials Offer how-to guides or actionable insights catered to a B2B audience. Educates followers and positions the brand as a resource. Start Recurring Series Organize a regular livestreaming schedule, promoting it in advance. Ensures consistent engagement and builds a loyal audience.