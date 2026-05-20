Local Businesses Thrive as Consumers Seek Value and Connection, Says Square Report

Small business owners looking to thrive in a competitive landscape should take note of findings from Square’s recent 2026 Local Economy Report. The report reveals crucial insights into consumer behavior that can empower local businesses to turn infrequent visitors into loyal customers.

A staggering 65% of customers rank affordability as the main reason for returning to local establishments. However, price is just part of the equation. High-quality products (54%) and exceptional service (44%) significantly enhance customer experiences, with 56% of consumers highlighting the importance of knowledgeable and attentive staff in making a local business memorable. “Lead with perceived value, and bolster the cost with an experience worth repeating,” the report suggests, indicating a clear path for operators regardless of their price point.

Interestingly, the willingness of consumers to absorb price increases in exchange for added value is noteworthy. Seventy-two percent of surveyed individuals stated they would continue shopping at a local business, even if prices rose, as long as the increase came with improved quality and service. This trend reflects growing consumer loyalty toward businesses that prioritize value addition over mere cost-cutting.

Frequent customers represent a substantial asset for small businesses. According to the report, customers who visit at least four times a year generate six times the annual revenue of a one-time visitor. This multiplier effect is even stronger in cities like Atlanta, where regular customers contribute seven times more in annual revenue. These loyal patrons also tend to tip 11% more than one-time visitors. In 2025, revenue from regular customers nationally saw a growth rate of 7.67%, which surpassed the overall revenue growth rate of 6.97%.

The implications are immense for small business owners who are eager to cultivate a loyal customer base. With 24% of consumers expressing their intention to shop and dine locally more often in 2026, creating personalized and rewarding experiences can solidify these relationships and sustain businesses through economic fluctuations.

Another positive indicator emerging from the report is the rise in tipping rates within the food and beverage sector. Average tips have steadily climbed from 14.85% in Q3 2025 to nearly 15% in Q1 2026. Bars have led this trend with tips averaging at 17.30%, while full-service restaurants garnered 14.82%. This growth signals that consumers are willing to express appreciation for memorable dining experiences, presenting an opportunity for businesses to enhance their service quality.

Yet, challenges remain in leveraging these trends effectively. With an increase in local competition, small business owners must strike the right balance between affordability and experience. The challenge lies in ensuring that even while prices may rise in tandem with quality enhancements, the perception of value remains strong among consumers.

To navigate these hurdles, focusing on training staff to be knowledgeable and attentive will be vital. As over half of consumers attribute memorable experiences to staff interactions, investing in employee development can amplify not only the customer experience but also overall business performance.

Ultimately, the findings from Square’s report indicate that small business owners are well-positioned to harness emerging consumer trends. By emphasizing value, investing in quality, and prioritizing customer experiences, local businesses can turn transient visitors into loyal patrons. For more details, check out the full report at Square’s official site here.