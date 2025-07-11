Loeffler Advocates for Crucial Small Business Support Legislation

In a recent op-ed published by Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), she championed President Donald J. Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a proposed legislation she claims will be a game changer for America’s small businesses. This significant legislative effort aims to protect working- and middle-class job creators from what is described as the “largest tax hike in American history.”

Loeffler’s article spotlights how the bill includes critical provisions designed to stimulate growth and job creation among the country’s 34 million small businesses. Key features of the legislation involve making the 199A Pass-Through Deduction permanent, removing taxes on tips and overtime, and incentivizing manufacturing domestically. Loeffler’s continued engagements with business owners across multiple states emphasize her urgency regarding the legislation’s passage.

Loeffler has traveled extensively this month, visiting states such as Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, and North Carolina, gathering insights from small business owners across diverse sectors, from family farms to bustling restaurants. “Their message is clear: they don’t want bailouts, bigger tax bills or bureaucracy,” she noted. “They want a tax code that enables them to plan for the long term, puts more money in their pockets, and rewards – not punishes – work, entrepreneurship and growth. This bill delivers on all three.”

One of the most significant aspects of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” is its focus on sustaining the tax cuts introduced in 2017. Loeffler argues that the permanent extension of the 199A deduction alone is forecasted to create an impressive 1 million new jobs and ignite approximately $750 billion in economic activity over the next decade.

For small business owners, the practical implications of the bill are substantial. By solidifying tax relief and promoting the return of “Made in America” manufacturing, the legislation encourages investment back into local economies. Without the weight of increased taxes, business owners can potentially allocate more resources toward hiring and expansion, fostering innovation, and enhancing operational capabilities.

However, the road to passing such significant legislation is not without its challenges. Many small business owners may be cautious about the political landscape surrounding tax bills. Additionally, while the benefits sound promising, the actual implementation and any potential bureaucratic hurdles remain questions worth considering.

Loeffler underscored that unlike previous administrations, the Trump administration has maintained a focus on the drivers of the American economy—the small businesses. “The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ is a reflection of his commitment to working families and small businesses,” she asserted, urging Congress to act swiftly to support the growing needs of entrepreneurs eager to innovate and create jobs.

In her assessment, Loeffler believes that the business community is ready for a change, highlighting that small businesses are eager to invest in their growth, job creation, and innovation as long as they have supportive legislation backing their efforts.

As small business owners contemplate the implications of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” they may also want to stay informed about how the legislation could evolve as it makes its way through Congress. Engaging in dialogue with local lawmakers and fellow business owners may provide further insights into the legislation’s potential impact and will help sharpen their strategies moving forward.

Kelly Loeffler’s op-ed serves not just as a call to action for Congress but also as a beacon of hope for small business owners navigating uncertain economic waters. As the legislative landscape continues to evolve, keeping an eye on policies that could directly influence their bottom line will be crucial for small business owners invested in sustainable growth.

For more details, you can read the original op-ed on Fox News here.