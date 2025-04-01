Long Beach Launches Visual Improvement Program Grant for Businesses Affected by Vandalism

The City of Long Beach is now accepting applications for its Visual Improvement Program (VIP) Grant, a financial assistance initiative offering up to $1,500 to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by crime or vandalism occurring on or after October 1, 2022. The grant aims to help cover the cost of storefront repairs, boarding, insurance deductibles, and operating expenses.

Applications are open on a rolling basis and will remain available until all funding is exhausted. Awards will be issued as funds become accessible, and applicants will be notified if additional information is required during the review process.

The City states that a minimum of 50% of grant awards will be reserved for businesses owned by a person of color or located in low- to moderate-income areas. Outreach efforts are focused in these areas to ensure equitable distribution of funding in alignment with the Long Beach Recovery Act.

Eligible businesses may submit one application per unique incident of vandalism and may receive up to $1,500 for each occurrence. However, only one award may be issued per business in a six-month period.

To qualify, businesses must be operating within the Long Beach city limits and have a valid City of Long Beach business license. The business must be a private for-profit or a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, currently open or temporarily closed due to property damage. Applicants must provide proof of vandalism and other required documentation, including a photo ID, W-9, and business license.

Additional eligibility requirements include:

Independently owned and not publicly traded

Fewer than 200 employees

Less than $2 million in annual gross revenue

Active status with the California Secretary of State (except for sole proprietors)

A physical storefront in Long Beach

Valid EIN, FEIN, or SSN

Home-based businesses, permanently closed businesses, and those that have already received similar grant funding for the same incident are not eligible. Other ineligible applicants include government entities, landlords, financial institutions, and businesses engaged in illegal or predatory activities.

The grant is part of Long Beach’s broader effort to support recovery and revitalization efforts for small businesses negatively affected by property crime.

For assistance with the application, business owners can contact the BizCare Hotline at 562-570-4249 or email 4Biz@longbeach.gov. Technical help is available by calling 1-855-582-3973 or emailing support@forwardplatform.zendesk.com. The application is also accessible via the FORWARD platform.

Applicants will receive an email confirmation upon successful submission of their application. While submissions cannot be edited after they are submitted, applicants needing to make corrections can contact visualimprovementprogram-support@livestories.zendesk.com.

Additional support is available in multiple languages, although the application itself must be completed in English. Tutorial videos and further information about required documents and eligibility are available through the application portal.