Looking for Clean Energy Grants? This New Guide May Help

Several clean energy grants are available for small businesses to help with eco-friendly upgrades. But finding the most relevant opportunities and making sense of them can take a lot of time and resources. Now, the federal government is launching a new initiative to help businesses more easily access these funding options. Read about the new guide and other small business grants and funding opportunities below.

U.S. Climate Capital Guidebook

The White House recently released a new resource for small businesses looking for capital to pursue clean energy projects. The Climate Capital Guidebook includes billions of dollars in funding opportunities from the federal government. Businesses can use the guidebook to sort opportunities by federal agency, program name, funding amount, or project type. For example, the guide includes information about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America program, which offers loan guarantees of up to $25 million for rural clean anergy projects. There are a number of other opportunities from other agencies included as well, with the guidebook serving as a resource to help businesses find the most relevant opportunities for their needs. The U.S. Small Business Administration is responsible for distributing and promoting the new resource.

Intuit QuickBooks Grant Program

Intuit recently announced its QuickBooks Grant Program, which will award $10,000 grants to 20 small business owners. To apply, business owners must be based in the U.S. and submit a short essay describing how the funds will help them overcome challenges or achieve their dreams. In addition to the funding, the program will provide three months of mentorship resources, including six weeks of participation in Intuit’s Adopt a Small Business program and access to a series of webinars developed by Intuit. June 30 is the deadline to submit an application.

Mount Vernon Small Business Grant Program

Mount Vernon, New York, just launched a $500,000 grant program to support local shops and attract new businesses into the city. Eligible businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs can apply for up to $25,000, with preference being given to those that fill vacant ground-floor spaces in the city’s main shopping district with shops that are underrepresented in the area, such as bookstores, coffee shops, and even experiences like ax throwing or rage rooms. Funded through the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, businesses can use grant funds to cover various construction costs or facade renovations. The application period is open now through June 24.

Champaign County Procurement and Contracting Grants

A new grant is available to small businesses in Champaign County, Illinois, through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The grant aims to help small businesses, especially those owned by minorities and other underrepresented groups, by connecting them with resources and opportunities related to procurement and government contracting opportunities. Interested businesses should reach out to the Champaign County Small Business Development Center for more details.

Topanga Business Interruption Fund

LA County is preparing to offer grants to small businesses affected by road closures in the unincorporated town of Topanga, California. Parts of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, or State Route 27, shut down in early March due to a landslide, and the busy thoroughfare has caused delays and interruptions for potential customers ever since, with officials estimating it will be at least fall before the road re-opens. Business owners who have been impacted by this project may qualify for grants of up to $10,000 to prevent closures and make up for some of the revenue that has been lost. The application period is set to open on July 1.

NYC Future Fund

The New York City Department of Small Business Services recently made a new $10 million investment into the NYC Future Fund, a new loan program for the city’s businesses. The fund aims to help hundreds of new small businesses launch in New York City by providing capital access to those who may not qualify for traditional bank loans. The program will especially focus on supporting early-stage businesses, women-owned businesses, and BIPOC-owned businesses. This is a loan program rather than a grant but may offer more favorable terms than some businesses generally have access to.