Lowe’s Launches $2.5 Million Fund to Support Small Business Recovery in Western North Carolina

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced this week the launch of the Lowe’s Western North Carolina Small Business Recovery Fund, a $2.5 million initiative to provide grants directly to small businesses affected by Hurricane Helene. The fund, part of Lowe’s $12 million commitment to disaster relief and recovery efforts in the region, aims to expedite economic recovery by addressing the urgent needs of small businesses and supporting local business development organizations.

The program will offer 100 grants of $20,000 each to small businesses in disaster-declared communities in Western North Carolina, with applications opening November 18 at 9 a.m. Eligible businesses can use the grants to cover critical expenses such as payroll, rent, and equipment replacement. The fund, managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), reflects Lowe’s ongoing dedication to helping small businesses in a region heavily reliant on tourism, agriculture, and artisan industries.

Supporting Small Businesses and Communities

“The economic toll of Hurricane Helene will be felt for years to come. Small businesses are the cornerstones of the communities we serve – not only are they our customers, but also our vendors, neighbors, church members, and friends,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “The faster we can help small businesses get back on their feet, the faster the region can begin to recover. We are committed to supporting our community every step of the way.”

In addition to the grant program, Lowe’s is hosting several events to further assist small businesses during the week of Thanksgiving, traditionally a critical time for local businesses:

Thanksgiving Meal Distribution : On November 26, Lowe’s will provide 3,000 family-style Thanksgiving meals prepared by local caterers and restaurants at six Lowe’s stores in Asheville, Banner Elk, Boone, Marion, and Weaverville. The meals will help feed more than 12,000 residents in hard-hit communities.

: On November 26, Lowe’s will provide 3,000 family-style Thanksgiving meals prepared by local caterers and restaurants at six Lowe’s stores in Asheville, Banner Elk, Boone, Marion, and Weaverville. The meals will help feed more than 12,000 residents in hard-hit communities. Small Business Saturday Holiday Pop-Up: On November 30, Lowe’s of West Asheville will host a Holiday Pop-Up event featuring local artisans from Asheville’s River Arts District, which was impacted by flooding. Participating artisans will receive $1,000 grants to replenish supplies and inventory, along with space to sell their work. The event will include food trucks, children’s activities, and opportunities for the public to purchase local art.

Lowe’s Broader Recovery Commitment

Lowe’s $12 million disaster relief pledge supports recovery efforts from both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This includes a $750,000 grant to Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry to help rebuild its veterans housing facility. Hundreds of Lowe’s red vest volunteers have also worked alongside nonprofit partners to aid in cleanup efforts, clearing mud and debris from affected areas across Western North Carolina.

The Lowe’s Western North Carolina Small Business Recovery Fund represents the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities and small businesses through meaningful action. For more information about the fund and to apply for grants, small businesses can visit LISC.org/Lowes.