Lucihub Launches Creative Copilot AI Platform and Voice-Over Studio to Revolutionize Video Production

Lucihub, an award-winning AI-powered video production platform, has unveiled its latest advancements designed to streamline video production and enhance global collaboration. The new update integrates pre-production and production into a unified workflow, offering users a single sign-on experience that simplifies the journey from concept to completion without the need for multiple tools.

Introducing Creative Copilot and Voice-Over Studio

A highlight of the update is Creative Copilot, an enhanced version of Lucihub’s pre-production AI platform, previously known as Butterfly. This tool makes professional-grade video pre-production accessible even for non-experts. Using simple, everyday language, Creative Copilot helps users transform ideas into structured scripts, shot lists, storyboards, and other essential materials without requiring specialized skills or prompt engineering.

Included within Creative Copilot is an innovative voice-over studio feature. This tool allows users to integrate customizable, high-quality voiceovers into their projects with ease. Ideal for corporate use cases such as employee onboarding, training videos, CEO messages, and employee highlight reels, the voice-over studio ensures professional results in just a few clicks.

Global Collaboration Made Simple

Lucihub’s update also introduces a teams and roles feature, enhancing global collaboration for video projects. This feature enables users to upload content from different locations, assign specific roles, and seamlessly manage revisions. It supports efficient teamwork by keeping contributors aligned and engaged throughout the production process, regardless of their geographical location.

Simplifying Creative Storytelling

“We’re excited to launch Creative Copilot, the voice-over studio, and the teams and roles feature, which simplify video workflows and bring new dimensions to creative storytelling,” said Amer Tadayon, CEO of Lucihub. “These tools eliminate technical hurdles, allowing teams to focus on their creative vision and collaborate effortlessly across borders. With our professional human editors adding the finishing touch, we ensure every video achieves top-quality results.”

Lucihub’s advancements are poised to redefine how businesses approach video production, making it easier than ever to create impactful digital storytelling across teams and industries.