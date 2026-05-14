Lyft and United Airlines Launch First Ever Pay with Miles Feature

In a groundbreaking move for travel convenience, Lyft has partnered with United Airlines to allow MileagePlus members to use their accumulated miles to pay for rides directly through the Lyft app. This innovative feature, announced on April 29, 2026, marks the first collaboration of its kind in the U.S., effectively bridging the gap between air travel and ground transportation. For small business owners who value efficiency and cost-effectiveness in managing travel expenses, this integration may offer a significant advantage.

The “Pay with Miles” feature is designed for all United MileagePlus members who link their accounts to Lyft. Once linked, users can seamlessly redeem miles for eligible rides, which include everyday trips, airport travel, and premium services. For small businesses often juggling tight budgets and frequent employee travel, this new option can enhance not just convenience but also financial flexibility. Members can cover the full fare or split payment with a credit card when their miles are insufficient to cover the entire ride cost.

Jordan Glassberg, VP of Partnerships and Loyalty at Lyft, emphasizes the strength of this collaboration: “Every ride should move you forward — in more ways than one. Pay with miles means that the miles you’ve earned on your last rideshare can help get you to your next one.” This concept of leveraging loyalty rewards can resonate strongly with small business owners who are increasingly looking for ways to maximize the value of their expenditures.

Jarad Fisher, President of United MileagePlus, further supports this initiative by stating, “We’re giving MileagePlus members more ways to use their miles — whether it’s booking a United flight to a dream destination or traveling across town to meet up with friends through Lyft.” With many MileagePlus members having already linked their accounts, the demand for more flexible engagement is evident, underscoring a broader trend of consumer preferences for adaptable loyalty programs.

For small businesses, the implications are significant. Members can earn miles on Lyft rides — 4 miles per dollar spent on airport rides, and 3 miles on premium services — which can lead to more savings and business travel perks over time. New riders who link their MileagePlus accounts with Lyft can also earn a bonus of 1,000 MileagePlus miles after completing just two rides within a month, making it easier for businesses to incentivize travel for employees.

However, as with any new feature, small business owners should remain cautious. While the integration offers potential savings and convenience, it also raises questions about how best to manage this new system alongside existing travel policies. Budget constraints may necessitate a careful evaluation of ride costs versus the value of redeeming miles. Additionally, small companies that often operate on tight margins may need to consider how frequently their employees would actively use such a feature.

Moreover, the adoption process isn’t entirely seamless. Employees will need to ensure their MileagePlus and Lyft accounts are properly linked, which could pose a challenge for smaller teams without dedicated administrative support. Streamlining this process will be essential for maximizing the benefits of the new payment option.

To take full advantage of this collaboration, small businesses can monitor travel patterns and evaluate whether incorporating Lyft’s service can lead to tangible benefits. Staying updated on employee preferences and travel needs, while keeping an eye on the balance of cost-saving versus the time spent managing the program, will be important for fully leveraging this feature.

In the evolving landscape of business travel, combining rewards from both air and ground transportation presents an exciting opportunity. As Lyft and United Airlines continue to pave the way for integrated travel solutions, small business owners are positioned to benefit from increased flexibility and potential cost savings. For further details on how to link accounts and optimize this program, visit lyft.com.