Lyft Launches Campaign Urging Riders to Check Fares and Save Money

Rideshare services like Lyft have made getting from point A to B easier than ever, but a new campaign aims to highlight a critical oversight that many users might not be aware of: potential savings by simply checking both Lyft and Uber before confirming a ride. Research from economists at Harvard and Johns Hopkins uncovered a 14% average price difference between the two apps for equivalent trips, a gap that could cost users $177 annually if they fail to compare. Collectively, New Yorkers left an astonishing $300 million on the table in 2024 alone.

For small business owners, particularly those who depend on ridesharing for travel, these savings could translate into significant financial benefits. The campaign, aptly named “Save the Money,” encourages potential riders to rethink their habitual choices. By adopting the simple practice of checking both apps, small business entrepreneurs can maximize cost efficiency.

Typically, consumers default to their preferred app without a second thought, much like how they might consistently order from the same restaurant or stream specific shows. Lyft’s research emphasizes that this tendency is not a conscious choice to incur higher costs, but rather a reflexive action. The core challenge lies in breaking this habit. Lyft’s new campaign is designed not merely to impact pricing perceptions but to incite behavioral change.

As the campaign unfolds in targeted environments such as airports and bars—places where riders often make quick decisions—Lyft introduces “Bill,” an animated dollar bill portrayed as a character that experiences misfortune in urban landscapes. “Every time you skip Lyft without checking if the fare is lower, you may be leaving money behind. Bill is that money,” the campaign creatively illustrates, urging users to reconsider their choices.

“This campaign is a statement about the brand Lyft is becoming,” stated Cass Zawadowski, Executive Creative Director at Lyft. The emotional connection presented through Bill serves to personify the concept of wasted money, driving home the campaign’s message in a relatable way. It’s this blend of emotional storytelling and practical advice that resonates well with consumers.

Small business owners who frequently travel can leverage this campaign’s insights to guide their own expenses more judiciously. Lyft has recognized that with car ownership costs averaging between $11,000 and $20,000 per year—when factoring in payments, insurance, fuel, and maintenance—ridesharing has emerged as a viable financial strategy. “The least we can do is make sure they’re using it as smartly as possible,” stresses Lyft, underscoring the service’s increasing relevance as a financial tool.

However, while there are clear benefits, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. The need to consistently check competing rideshare apps may require a behavioral shift, which could be an inconvenience for those already strapped for time. Additionally, variability in pricing based on factors like surge pricing or timing could complicate the comparison process.

Regardless, the takeaway is straightforward: simple changes can lead to meaningful savings. Small business owners can improve their financial efficiency by adopting this habit, as the more they check, the more they save. These insights not only offer a pathway to reduce expenses but also contribute to a larger narrative in which every dollar effectively counts.

As the campaign begins to roll out in major U.S. markets, featuring various media formats from short video clips to outdoor advertisements, it will be interesting to see the impact on consumer behavior. Lyft aims to ignite a moment of reflection among riders—prompting them to check both apps, potentially leading to smarter, cost-effective decisions.

By instilling a habit of price comparison in everyday travel, this initiative aims not only to benefit individual users but also to contribute to broader financial awareness, making it easier for small business owners to keep their expenditures in check. Discover more about this campaign at Lyft’s official blog: Save the Money.