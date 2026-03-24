5 Best Macy’s Coupon Codes for Shoes You Can’t Miss

If you’re looking to save on shoes at Macy’s, there are some valuable coupon codes you should know about. You can start with 25% off your first order by signing up for their email list. During Black Friday, expect up to 60% off select footwear. Creating a profile can net you an additional 25% discount. Plus, there are savings of 35% when you buy three or more items, and up to 40% off on select women’s shoes. Want to learn more about these deals?

Key Takeaways

25% Off First Purchase : Sign up for Macy’s email list to receive a promo code for your first online or in-store shoe order.

: Sign up for Macy’s email list to receive a promo code for your first online or in-store shoe order. Black Friday Star Deals : Enjoy up to 60% off select shoes during Black Friday, including popular brands like Nike and adidas.

: Enjoy up to 60% off select shoes during Black Friday, including popular brands like Nike and adidas. Extra 25% Off with Profile Creation : Create a profile on Macy’s website for an additional 25% off your next online shoe purchase.

: Create a profile on Macy’s website for an additional 25% off your next online shoe purchase. 35% Off When Buying 3 or More Items : Use a specific coupon code to save 35% on your total order when purchasing three or more shoes.

: Use a specific coupon code to save 35% on your total order when purchasing three or more shoes. Up to 40% Off Select Women’s Shoes: Shop for women’s footwear and get up to 40% off on select styles, both online and in-store.

25% Off Your First Online or In-Store Order

If you’re looking to save on your first purchase at Macy’s, signing up for their email list is a smart move. When you do, you’ll receive a promo code for 25% off your first online or in-store order.

This offer applies to a great selection of shoes, including popular brands that you might be eyeing. The discount provides an excellent opportunity to kickstart your shopping experience, especially during sales or seasonal promotions.

Furthermore, to maximize your savings, consider combining this promo with other ongoing offers. As you shop for shoes, you might likewise come across a Macy’s furniture free shipping coupon or a Macy’s furniture coupon code free shipping, but these won’t apply to footwear.

Up to 60% Off Black Friday Star Deals on Shoes

As you prepare for the holiday shopping season, Macy’s Black Friday Star Deals present a fantastic opportunity to plunge up to 60% on a diverse selection of shoes.

This sale features discounts on select women’s, men’s, and children’s footwear, ensuring there’s something for every family member. You’ll find popular brands like Nike, adidas, and Under Armour, allowing you to choose high-quality options at considerably reduced prices.

Additionally, you can combine these discounts with other promotions for even greater savings, enhancing the value of your purchase. For instance, first-time online orders can qualify for an extra 25% off, making this an ideal time to shop.

Plus, with free shipping on orders over $49, you can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of these substantial savings during Macy’s Black Friday event, as it’s an excellent opportunity to refresh your shoe collection at a fraction of the cost.

Extra 25% off With Profile Creation

Creating a profile on Macy’s website can reveal an extra 25% off your next online order, making it a smart move for anyone looking to save on shoes. This promotion encourages customer engagement and loyalty, allowing you to maximize your savings on footwear purchases.

Benefit Details Action Required Extra 25% Off Discount applies to shoe purchases Create a profile online Exclusive Offers Receive promotions via email Sign up for notifications Seamless Checkout Easy application of discounts Complete your purchase Ongoing Promotions Access to future deals Regularly check emails

To redeem this discount, simply sign up for an account before completing your purchase. By doing this, you not only get instant savings but additionally stay informed about exclusive offers customized to improve your shopping experience.

35% Off When Buying 3 Items or More

When you purchase three items or more at Macy’s, you can save an impressive 35% off your total order using a specific coupon code. This offer applies to a variety of shoe styles, making it easy to mix and match different pairs to maximize your savings.

Whether you’re looking for seasonal footwear or gifts for friends and family, this discount provides an excellent opportunity to stock up. To take advantage of this deal, it’s important to apply the coupon code at checkout for the discount to reflect correctly on your order.

Furthermore, be sure to check the expiration date of the coupon code. It’s vital to confirm you use it before it becomes inactive, as these offers can change frequently.

With this promotion, you can improve your shoe collection as you enjoy significant savings at Macy’s.

Up to 40% Off Select Women’s Shoes

Macy’s is currently offering up to 40% off on select women’s shoes, making it an excellent time to explore a wide variety of fashionable footwear. This promotion includes diverse styles such as boots, sneakers, and dress shoes, catering to any occasion you might’ve in mind.

Whether you’re dressing up for a night out or need comfortable shoes for everyday wear, there’s something for everyone.

The discount applies to both in-store and online purchases, ensuring you can shop conveniently from anywhere. Furthermore, you can combine this offer with other Macy’s promotions, including extra savings through the Star Rewards program, maximizing your savings.

With such a wide selection available, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your shoe collection at a reduced price. Don’t miss out on these significant savings, as they can help you step out in style without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Get 25% off Macys?

To get 25% off at Macy’s, start by signing up for their email list, which often offers a promo code for first-time shoppers.

You can furthermore create a profile on their website to access additional discounts on your next purchase.

Keep an eye out for seasonal promotions and combine these discounts with ongoing sales events.

Finally, using specific promo codes during checkout can improve your savings even further.

What Is the TRIPLE10 Promo Code?

The TRIPLE10 promo code gives you an extra 10% off select shoe purchases at Macy’s.

You can use it on various footwear brands, boosting your savings. Just remember to check the code’s expiration date, as it may change frequently.

Furthermore, verify you meet any minimum purchase requirements to apply the discount successfully.

This code can often be combined with other ongoing promotions, enhancing your overall savings on shoe purchases.

What Is Macy’s VIP Code?

Macy’s VIP Code is a special promotional code that offers exclusive discounts to loyal customers.

When you use this code, you can receive a percentage off your purchase, both online and in-store. These codes may vary and are often time-sensitive, so you should act quickly to maximize savings.

To access these codes, consider signing up for Macy’s email newsletters, as they frequently distribute them through these channels.

Simply enter the code at checkout to redeem your discount.

Can You Use Two Promo Codes at Macy’s?

You can’t use two promo codes at Macy’s for a single order. Only one code can be applied, but you can combine that code with Star Money rewards or other discounts from the Star Rewards program.

Always check the terms of the promo code, as some may exclude certain items.

To maximize your savings, consider shopping during promotional events and signing up for Macy’s newsletter for exclusive offers that complement your rewards.

Conclusion

In summary, taking advantage of these Macy’s coupon codes can greatly improve your shoe shopping experience. Whether you’re a new customer looking for 25% off your first purchase, or you’re interested in saving on multiple items, there are plenty of opportunities to save. Don’t forget about the seasonal deals, like the Black Friday Star Deals offering up to 60% off. By utilizing these codes, you can refresh your footwear collection as you keep your budget in check.