10 Must-Have Macy’s Promo Codes for Shoes You Can’t Miss

If you’re looking to save on shoes, Macy’s has some crucial promo codes you shouldn’t overlook. You can get 25% off your first order, plus an extra 25% if you create a profile. Seasonal promotions, like up to 60% off during Black Friday, and discounts on multi-item purchases are likewise available. With clearance sales and free shipping on orders over $25, you might wonder what other deals can maximize your savings.

Key Takeaways

First-time customers can enjoy a 25% discount on their first online or in-store shoe purchase by signing up for email coupon codes.

Create a profile to receive an additional 25% off your next online shoe purchase, available to both new and existing customers.

During Black Friday, score up to 60% off select shoes and apparel, with extra savings for Star Rewards members.

Take advantage of clearance sales offering discounts up to 30% on footwear, with the option to stack promo codes for further savings.

Enjoy free shipping on shoe orders over $25, with lower thresholds for Star Rewards members and same-day local store pickup options.

25% Off First Online or In-Store Order

If you’re a new customer at Macy’s, you can take advantage of a fantastic promotion that offers 25% off your first online or in-store order. To qualify, simply sign up for coupon codes macys via email, and you’ll receive a promo code to use during checkout.

This discount applies to a wide range of products, including shoes, making it an excellent way to save on stylish footwear.

When you’re ready to shop, enter the Macy’s promo code shoes at checkout or present it in-store to redeem your discount.

It’s essential to recognize that this offer only applies to select items, but it still provides significant savings on your initial purchase.

Since this promotion is a limited-time offer, signing up early guarantees you won’t miss out on must-have shoe styles at a great price.

Take advantage of this opportunity to improve your wardrobe as you save money.

Up to 60% Off Black Friday Star Deals

Macy’s Black Friday Star Deals offer you up to 60% off on select shoes and apparel, making it an excellent time to refresh your collection.

This limited-time offer features discounts on top brands, ensuring you can find stylish options at remarkable prices.

Don’t miss out, as these deals are available during the week of November 23rd, 2025, with additional savings for Star Rewards members.

Huge Savings on Shoes

This Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy substantial savings on shoes, with discounts reaching up to 60% off select styles during Macy’s Star Deals.

It’s the ideal opportunity to improve your footwear collection without breaking the bank. Furthermore, you can take advantage of promo codes offering up to 40% off on select women’s shoes, making stylish choices more affordable.

If you create a profile, you’ll receive an extra 25% off your next shoe order, further maximizing your savings. Plus, with free shipping on shoe orders over $25, you can have your new kicks delivered right to your door at no extra cost.

Don’t miss out on comfortable stay-at-home necessities available at significant markdowns this holiday season.

Limited-Time Offer Details

Get ready to take advantage of remarkable savings on footwear during the Black Friday Star Deals event, where you can enjoy discounts of up to 60% off select styles.

This limited-time offer is perfect for scoring great deals on a wide range of footwear options, including women’s shoes, men’s sneakers, and kids’ styles. Popular brands like Nike, adidas, and Under Armour are part of the discounts, so you’ll find high-quality shoes at reduced prices.

Furthermore, you can combine these offers with extra promotions, such as 25% off for first-time online orders or additional savings for Star Rewards members.

Don’t forget, the Black Friday Star Deals event runs through the week of November 23rd, 2025, so mark your calendars!

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Best Brands Available

When shopping for shoes during the Black Friday Star Deals event, you’ll find an impressive selection of top brands that cater to diverse styles and preferences.

Brands like Nike, adidas, and Under Armour offer discounts of up to 50% off on select footwear, making this a prime time to score great deals.

The promotion includes a variety of styles, from athletic shoes perfect for workouts to casual and dress options suitable for every occasion, catering to men, women, and children alike.

Furthermore, if you create a profile for your next online order, you can enjoy an extra 25% off, maximizing your savings.

Plus, with free shipping on orders over $49, you can shop conveniently without worrying about delivery costs.

Extra 25% off With Profile Creation

By creating a profile on Macy’s website, you can enjoy an extra 25% off your next online shoe purchase, making it a smart choice for savvy shoppers.

This offer is available to both new and existing customers who complete the profile setup, allowing you to maximize your savings.

Here’s what you need to know:

The 25% discount applies to a wide selection of shoes, including popular brands and styles. Signing up might reveal personalized offers customized to your shopping preferences. Confirm you apply the discount code at checkout to receive your savings. This simple step can greatly improve your overall shopping experience.

With these benefits, creating a Macy’s profile is a straightforward way to save on your next pair of shoes.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get great deals while enjoying a more personalized shopping experience.

35% Off When Buying 3 Items or More

Taking advantage of a special promotion at Macy’s can lead to considerable savings, especially when you purchase three items or more.

When you buy three or more items, you can enjoy a generous 35% discount off your total order price by using a specific promo code. This offer applies to a wide range of products, including shoes, making it an excellent opportunity to grab multiple pairs or styles at a reduced price.

To benefit from this discount, be sure to apply the correct promo code at checkout after selecting your items.

Nevertheless, keep in mind that this promotion may not be combinable with other offers, so it’s wise to check the terms and conditions.

This limited-time offer not only improves your shopping experience but encourages you to explore various options while saving considerably on your purchase.

30 Off Orders Over $100 at Macys Wine Shop

You can save $30 on orders over $100 at Macy’s Wine Shop by using the promo code, making it a perfect time to stock up on your favorite wines.

To qualify, simply choose from a wide selection of wines, ensuring you meet the purchase requirement for the discount.

Plus, if you buy three or more bottles, you can enjoy an additional 30% off, making it easy to maximize your savings.

Exclusive Wine Discounts Available

Wine lovers can enjoy significant savings at Macy’s Wine Shop with exclusive discounts available for orders over $100.

These offers make it easy to stock up on your favorite bottles, whether for personal enjoyment or gifting. Here’s what you can take advantage of:

$30 off your order over $100 with a specific promo code. $80 off when you spend $150 or more, perfect for events. Enjoy a 30% discount when purchasing at least three bottles, allowing you to explore various selections. These discounts often coincide with seasonal sales, enhancing your savings during major shopping events.

Purchase Requirements Explained

When placing an order at Macy’s Wine Shop, it’s essential to understand the purchase requirements to take full advantage of discounts. To benefit from the $30 off promo code, your order must total over $100 before tax and shipping. This makes it an excellent opportunity for wine enthusiasts looking to save on larger purchases.

Keep in mind that the promo code only applies to wine purchases; it’s not valid for other items available at Macy’s. Furthermore, you should review any specific terms and conditions, as certain wine selections or brands may have exclusions.

Finally, be sure to apply the promo code at checkout to guarantee your discount is correctly applied to your qualifying order.

Easy Online Redemption Process

To easily redeem the $30 off promo code on orders exceeding $100 at Macy’s Wine Shop, start by adding your selected items to the cart.

Follow these steps for a smooth process:

Make sure you’re logged into your Macy’s account for easier checkout. Check that your total meets the $100 minimum requirement for the discount. At checkout, enter the promo code in the designated field. Review your order to confirm the discount is applied before completing the purchase.

This promotion is a limited-time offer, so be mindful of expiration dates.

You can additionally stack this code with other ongoing promotions for additional savings, maximizing your benefits during shopping.

Up to 50% off Nike, Adidas, Under Armour & More

Macy’s is currently offering an impressive promotion of up to 50% off on athletic footwear from top brands like Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour. This is a great opportunity to refresh your shoe collection with high-quality options.

The discounts cover a wide range of styles, catering to both casual wear and performance footwear to meet your various needs. You can find these deals online or in-store, making it convenient to shop based on your preference.

Additionally, if you’re a member of Macy’s Star Rewards program, you can stack these discounts to earn points on your purchases, giving you even more value.

Keep an eye out for limited-time offers that may include extra promo codes for additional savings on select shoe styles. Act quickly to take advantage of these fantastic deals, as they may not last long.

Now’s the time to invest in quality footwear at a fraction of the price.

Free Shipping on Orders Over $25

Free shipping on orders over $25 is a significant perk for online shoppers looking to save on delivery costs. At Macy’s, you can take advantage of this offer and improve your shopping experience.

Here are some key points to take into account:

Enjoy free shipping when your order totals $25 or more. Starbucks Rewards members can benefit from lower thresholds; Silver and Bronze members likewise enjoy this perk, whereas Gold and Platinum members get free shipping on all orders. You can opt for free local store pickup, with items ready the same day if ordered by 4 p.m. Combine purchases across different departments, including shoes, to easily meet the $25 minimum.

Utilizing these options not just helps you save on shipping but likewise allows you to maximize your savings during promotional events and when applying additional promo codes.

Up to 40% Off Select Women’s Shoes

You can take advantage of Macy’s current offer of up to 40% off select women’s shoes, which showcases a range of trending styles that are perfect for any occasion.

This limited-time discount includes both casual and formal options, allowing you to update your footwear collection without breaking the bank.

Plus, if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, you can stack this deal with other promotions for even greater savings.

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Trending Styles Available Now

Now is an excellent time to explore trending styles in women’s footwear, as select shoes are currently available at up to 40% off.

Macy’s offers a fantastic variety, ensuring you find exactly what you need. Here are some trending styles you shouldn’t miss:

Stylish Boots – Perfect for fall and winter outfits. Sporty Sneakers – Ideal for both workouts and casual outings. Chic Dress Shoes – Great for formal events or work. Comfortable Slip-Ons – Easy to wear for everyday errands.

With popular brands like Nike, adidas, and Under Armour included in this sale, you can refresh your collection effortlessly.

Don’t forget to apply promo codes at checkout for additional savings, making it a smart time to shop!

Limited-Time Discounts Offered

Limited-time discounts at Macy’s present an excellent opportunity to update your footwear collection, with up to 40% off on select women’s shoes.

This promotion includes a wide range of styles, from casual sneakers to elegant heels, catering to every occasion you might encounter. You can shop both online and in-store, giving you the flexibility to choose your preferred shopping experience.

To improve your savings even further, consider signing up for Macy’s email list, where you’ll receive additional promo codes and exclusive offers customized just for you.

Holiday Gifts Under $100 Available

During the holiday season, shoppers can find a diverse selection of gifts under $100 at Macy’s, making it easier to stay within budget as they still find quality items. This collection includes stylish shoes, accessories, and home necessities, perfect for everyone on your list.

To make your shopping experience even better, consider these key points:

Enjoy discounts on a variety of categories, ensuring you find just the right gift. Take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49, simplifying online purchases. Sign up for Macy’s email list to receive an extra 25% off your first purchase, applicable to gifts under $100. Explore unique items that aren’t just affordable but also trendy, enhancing your gift-giving experience.

With these options, you can easily find thoughtful presents without overspending this holiday season.

Clearance Sales Offering Up to 30% Off

If you’re looking for great deals on shoes, Macy’s clearance sales are an ideal place to start. These sales offer discounts of up to 30% off a wide selection of footwear, making it easy to save on stylish options.

You’ll find discounts on popular brands, ensuring there’s something for everyone, whether you’re after trendy styles or classic designs. The clearance section is frequently updated, so it’s wise to check back often for the latest deals.

You might as well discover that additional Macy’s promo codes can be stacked with clearance discounts, further enhancing your savings on shoe purchases. Plus, if you spend over $49 on clearance shoes, you’ll qualify for free shipping, making it an excellent opportunity to buy multiple pairs without worrying about added costs.

Don’t miss out on these valuable savings; shopping the clearance section can lead to fantastic finds at a fraction of the usual price.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Get 25% off Macys?

To get 25% off at Macy’s, you can sign up for their email list, which gives you an instant discount on your first purchase.

Furthermore, creating a profile on their website grants you another 25% off your next online order.

You can stack these discounts with ongoing promotions, especially during sales events, to maximize your savings.

Regularly check Macy’s website for updated promo codes and seasonal offers that further improve your discounts.

What Is the TRIPLE10 Promo Code?

The TRIPLE10 promo code gives you an additional 10% off on select shoe purchases at Macy’s.

To use it, simply enter the code during checkout as you shop online. This code applies to chosen brands and styles, making it a valuable opportunity for savings.

How to Get More Discounts on Macy’s?

To get more discounts at Macy’s, start by signing up for their email list for an instant 25% off your first purchase.

Create a profile on their website to access additional offers.

Join the Star Rewards program to earn points on purchases, which can be redeemed later.

Keep an eye on seasonal sales for significant discounts, and regularly check the Macy’s app for exclusive promo codes and flash sales that provide extra savings.

Can You Use Two Promo Codes at Macy’s?

You can’t use two promo codes at Macy’s for a single order. Only one promo code applies per transaction, though some promotions like Star Money can be combined with that code for additional savings.

Always check the terms and conditions of each code, as some may have restrictions. If multiple eligible offers exist, Macy’s system will automatically apply the best available discount, ensuring you get the most savings possible.

Conclusion

In summary, utilizing these Macy’s promo codes for shoes can greatly improve your shopping experience. By taking advantage of discounts like 25% off your first order and seasonal sales offering up to 60% off, you can save on quality footwear. Moreover, remember the benefits of free shipping on orders over $25 and multi-item savings. Whether you’re looking for women’s shoes or holiday gifts, these offers provide excellent opportunities to make the most of your budget.