Mailchimp Introduces Enhanced Popup Forms and New Marketing Features

Intuit Mailchimp has announced a series of product enhancements, including a completely redesigned popup forms experience, now in beta. The new popup forms aim to help marketers effectively target and engage site visitors using branded, interactive forms for improved lead generation and customer growth. The feature allows businesses to leverage customizable, mobile-first designs to collect data directly from prospects, supporting AI-powered personalized marketing strategies.

According to Mailchimp, the refreshed popup forms provide a seamless way for businesses to drive conversions with eight different offer types, including discount promotions, free shipping, newsletter signups, contests, and more. “Marketers are increasingly prioritizing ownership of their customer relationships and data, with lead generation as a crucial step toward long-term success,” said Fay Kallel, VP of Product and Design at Intuit Mailchimp. “Popup forms solve a top pain point for marketers and SMBs, allowing them to collect data directly from customers, creating a frictionless way to capture leads, grow their customers, and build deeper, more meaningful relationships. Compelling data capture provides the foundation for how marketers can leverage AI for more effective personalization, and we’re making it easier than ever for them to integrate this effective tool into their strategies.”

A Revamped Approach to Lead Generation

Mailchimp’s new popup forms feature unlimited design customization, providing access to over 80 fully-designed templates that businesses can modify to match their brand identity. The forms also include dynamic visitor targeting with custom filters and triggers, seamless zero-party data capture for customer profiling, and opt-in lead generation capabilities that can help businesses reduce acquisition costs and accelerate list growth.

New Campaign and Upcoming Enhancements

To promote the refreshed popup forms, Mailchimp has launched the “Popup Like It’s Hot” campaign. The campaign, developed by Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink Creative, includes a remixed version of an early 2000s hip-hop track to highlight the ease and effectiveness of popup forms.

“Bringing this campaign to life over the iconic early 2000s hip-hop beat was an exciting challenge that pushed our creative boundaries,” said Jeremy Jones, Executive Creative at Wink Creative. “Our team, in collaboration with Breakfast for Dinner, leveraged a blend of still imagery and emerging AI technologies to produce something truly unique. This approach not only increased flexibility and efficiency in our creative process but also reimagined how we bring Mailchimp’s popup forms to market—delivering an innovative campaign that excites marketers about this powerful reinvention.”

Mailchimp has also announced upcoming improvements to its integration with Meta’s lead ads portfolio. The update will allow for automatic syncing of new leads from Meta Business Suite—including Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram—directly into Mailchimp. Additionally, new features will include a simplified Customer Journey Builder, improved audience management with .xlsx Microsoft Excel file imports, and access to promo codes in the SMS editor for customers with SMS marketing plans.