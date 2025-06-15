Mailchimp Debuts Powerful New Tools to Help Businesses Unlock Customer Data and Drive Growth

Intuit Mailchimp unveiled a sweeping new suite of tools and integrations at its flagship FWD: London event, aimed at helping small- and mid-sized businesses better understand, leverage, and act on customer data. These updates are designed to address a growing concern among entrepreneurs and marketers: customer acquisition.

According to internal research, 71% of surveyed small businesses say they are worried about finding new customers in today’s economic climate. Mailchimp’s new tools, powered by Intuit’s global technology platform, offer a connected, data-driven solution to help businesses build richer customer relationships, improve marketing outcomes, and scale sustainably.

“Sustainable growth has never been more difficult,” said Ken Chestnut, Director of Global Partner Ecosystem at Intuit. “Mailchimp is becoming the essential bridge between advertising and customer relationships—seamlessly connecting campaigns to marketing automation that nurtures leads and drives conversions. We’re giving businesses the tools to engage at every step of the customer journey, from attracting new leads to building lasting loyalty.”

Major New Capabilities

The latest product rollouts, built with artificial intelligence and deep platform integration in mind, include:

New Lead Generation Integrations

Mailchimp now supports expanded integrations with Meta, TikTok, Google, Snapchat, and LinkedIn. These tools help businesses bring lead data from social and paid ad campaigns directly into Mailchimp, where they can be automatically nurtured with targeted, real-time marketing workflows.

100+ Customizable Pop-Up Templates

New sector-specific templates make it easier for businesses in verticals like education, health and wellness, and the arts to create effective, on-brand pop-up forms for lead capture, segmentation, and personalization.

Metrics Visualizer

A new reporting tool offers over 40 different metrics that allow businesses to visualize campaign performance across email and SMS channels. This allows for easier analysis and informed decision-making based on granular insights.

These tools expand on the 2,000+ updates and improvements made to Mailchimp’s marketing platform since December 2024. That includes improved audience segmentation, faster load times across the app, and enhanced functionality in its Marketing Automation Flows tool (formerly called Customer Journey Builder).

Seamless Platform-Wide Growth

Mailchimp’s updates also reflect Intuit’s broader strategy to create an all-in-one business management ecosystem by tightly integrating Mailchimp with QuickBooks. Together, these tools aim to give customers everything they need to run and grow their businesses from a single platform.

Freya Doggett, Digital Marketing Officer at London’s Serpentine Galleries, praised the connected experience. “It feels like we’re not having to do as much digging or joining the dots,” she said. “Mailchimp really simplifies things that are complicated by nature.”

What’s Coming Next

In addition to the tools announced at FWD: London, several new features are planned for release later this year: