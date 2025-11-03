Manufacturers Embrace Local Production to Overcome Supply Chain Strains

Amid the shifting tides of global manufacturing, small businesses may find themselves at a crossroads. The disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with geopolitical tensions and rising inflation, have transformed traditional supply chains into landscapes of uncertainty. However, this upheaval presents an opportunity for small business owners to rethink their production strategies and embrace a more local, agile model of manufacturing.

Recent insights from HP highlight this seismic shift in the industry. “How do we move from a global model to something more responsive, resilient, and local?” This critical question looms over manufacturers across various sectors, from footwear to industrial machinery. The answer? A blend of local production and advanced technologies like additive manufacturing.

Gone is the era dominated by offshoring manufacturing to cut costs. As labor costs rise globally and consumer expectations heighten, manufacturers must adapt quickly to market changes. While additive manufacturing—commonly referred to as 3D printing—has often been pigeonholed as unsuitable for mid- and high-volume production, it has emerged as a game-changer for low-volume, high-complexity parts. HP likens this technology to a powerful enabler that can enhance agility and expedite development cycles.

Notably, HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology stands out for its speed, quality, and consistency. It integrates seamlessly with various design tools and offers a support ecosystem that extends beyond mere equipment sales. HP aims to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern production, from material science to digital workflows.

One of the most significant hurdles small businesses face is the misconception that additive manufacturing is prohibitively expensive. HP’s strategy encourages businesses to shift their focus from individual part costs to the broader value of supply chain dynamics. For example, what is the financial impact of launching a product eight to twelve weeks sooner? What costs arise from excess inventory? How beneficial is the ability to meet custom demands in days, rather than months? According to HP, the real return on investment lies in these considerations.

Real-world applications exemplify this shift toward agility. Ocado, a company in the logistics sector, reimagined their 600 Series warehouse robots using HP’s technology, resulting in a fivefold weight reduction for the robots, faster movement, and a staggering 40% reduction in installation times. Meanwhile, Blue-White Industries transitioned from relying on outsourced injection molding to harnessing in-house 3D printing. This approach has enabled rapid product development and significant savings in tooling costs, allowing them to operate a compact 3D print lab that requires only one operator to manage three machines.

AGCO, a manufacturer facing supply chain volatility, also embraced HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology. What began with creating prototypes for $120,000 culminated in the ability to produce those same items for only $3,200, showcasing the considerable cost savings and flexibility additive manufacturing can provide.

These success stories demonstrate that the mindset around additive manufacturing must evolve. The industry needs to prioritize agility and responsiveness over simple cost analysis. Too often, decision-making lingers on part pricing instead of embracing broader questions like time-to-market and inventory risk.

“Agility isn’t a trend, it’s a competitive mandate,” emphasizes HP. With the industry buzzing about AI and automation, many leaders remain uncertain about how these technologies translate into tangible benefits. Meanwhile, additive manufacturing is already delivering measurable outcomes—accelerating development cycles, smartening inventory, and producing in a more sustainable fashion.

For small businesses looking to future-proof their operations, the path lies in prioritizing adaptability and strategic local production. By marrying traditional practices with innovative technologies, business owners have the opportunity to build resilient supply chains that better withstand disruptions.

The call to action from HP is clear: it’s time for small businesses to transition from a reactive stance to a proactive approach that emphasizes resilience. The future of manufacturing lies not only in advanced technologies but also in a shift toward agility, materialization of ideas, and robust local strategies.

For additional insights and details on how to leverage these advancements, HP offers further information on its additive manufacturing solutions at HP Industrial 3D Printers and Solutions.

This transition may not be easy, but small business owners have the chance to redefine their operational strategies—building what’s next, strategically and collaboratively.

Image via Envanto