Many Small Business Owners Unhappy, Undecided with Presidential Candidates

Small business owners are not satisfied with the current presidential candidates. But they could have a major impact on the outcome of the upcoming election.

According to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs, 55 of small business owners who took part in the survey said they are dissatisfied with the way the candidates have addressed small business issues so far. Just 27 percent said they are satisfied with the candidates.

However, 96 percent of respondents said they will definitely or probably vote in the next presidential election. So small business owners are likely to be an active part of the electorate, representing a potential opportunity for the candidates to gain ground on one another. In fact, 21 percent of respondents said they are still undecided about which candidate they will ultimately vote for.

So what can the candidates do to appease small business owners? Unsurprisingly, the top issue mentioned by respondents was inflation; 73 percent of respondents said that the candidates have not adequately addressed this issue.

Of course, inflation is a major talking point in Washington right now. But small business owners want actual proposed solutions – not just finger pointing.

Perlla Deluca, owner and CEO of Southeast Constructors in Des Moines, Iowa told Fox Business, “Small business owners like me are asking candidates to prioritize small business issues this campaign season. At the top of the list is tackling inflation, which is squeezing every aspect of our small businesses. In my business, our costs are going up significantly for supplies, insurance and labor. I want to hear more ideas from candidates about controlling inflation.”

Other issues that small business owners want to see addressed more comprehensively include taxes, business regulations, access to affordable capital, workforce support, and access to government contracts. If either of the candidates are able to sufficiently address these issues in the eyes of small businesses, they could eventually win over a large base of likely voters.