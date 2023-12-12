132 Market Research Questions to Ask

Editor's Picks
Joy Levin has been leading her research firm, Allium Research and Analytics, for 22 years, and recently launched a new line of business, Growth SurgeR, specifically designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs to leverage industry and customer insights. She manages all phases of qualitative and quantitative research studies for a diverse portfolio of clients, ranging from not-for-profits and startups, to enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. Joy is the VP of Data and Insights for the Washington DC Chapter of the American Marketing Association, Market Research/Data Analysis Ambassador for Pragmatic Institute’s PAC community, the Event Lead for the DC/Baltimore chapter of Women in Research (WIRe), and has mentored several other industry professionals.