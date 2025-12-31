Marymount Manhattan College to Pay $8.4M for Misusing PPP Funds

Marymount Manhattan College (MMC) has reached a settlement with the federal government, agreeing to pay over $8.3 million due to its improper receipt of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan. This is significant not only for the college but also for small businesses navigating similar federal assistance programs during challenging times.

In a press release from U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, the Special Agent in Charge of the SBA Office of Inspector General, it was revealed that MMC admitted to falsely certifying its eligibility for the PPP loan, issued in May 2020. The core issue? MMC exceeded the cap of 500 employees, which was a requirement for eligibility at that time. This misrepresentation raises important considerations for small business owners who are utilizing or have utilized similar relief funding.

“The Paycheck Protection Program was established to ease financial and economic strain caused by the pandemic by providing businesses with forgivable loans,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “But too many applicants applied for and received taxpayer money that they had no right to receive.” This statement serves as a cautionary tale for many small businesses that may be looking to secure funding or seek loan forgiveness.

The PPP was designed primarily to assist small businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, nonprofit organizations like MMC were deemed eligible if they had 500 or fewer employees. However, when they applied for funding, MMC reported having only 482 full-time equivalent employees. Further investigation revealed that MMC’s actual workforce exceeded 800 employees during the relevant period, rendering them ineligible for the loan.

As small business owners, understanding the eligibility criteria set by the SBA can prevent unintentional missteps like that of MMC. The evidenced discrepancy in employee counts—where MMC improperly counted part-time employees as a fraction of a full-time worker—highlights the importance of accuracy in employment figures when applying for financial assistance.

In June 2021, MMC’s process for loan forgiveness further complicated matters. The college misrepresented in its application that it had only 447 employees, even though it had already admitted to employing well over 500. The implications of this settlement go beyond monetary penalties; they emphasize the need for integrity and transparency in financial dealings.

Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite stated, “Entities that misrepresented their eligibility to obtain funds from SBA programs intended to support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic undermined the integrity of these critical relief efforts.” For small businesses, maintaining compliance with the specified eligibility criteria and keeping clear records is essential for any funding process.

While the financial strain of the pandemic continues for many, these findings serve as a crucial reminder about the importance of adhering to the guidelines set forth by funding programs. Small business owners should take the time to carefully prepare their applications, ensuring they present accurate data on employee counts and other eligibility factors. Failure to do so can lead not only to financial liability but also reputational damage.

As the business landscape evolves and government assistance programs continue to shape recovery efforts, small business owners must remain vigilant. Engaging with financial advisors and legal counsel can assist in navigating the complexities of federal loans and grants.

This settlement underscores a significant lesson: the importance of transparency and adherence to eligibility rules in securing federal support. As small businesses emerge from the pandemic, learning from the challenges faced by larger and similarly impacted organizations can lead to better compliance and more successful outcomes in the future.

For more detailed information about the case, you can view the original press release from the U.S. Department of Justice here. Keeping an eye on developments in government oversight can help small business owners stay informed and compliant with changing regulations.