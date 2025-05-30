Mastercard Launches Small Business Navigator to Support U.S. Entrepreneurs

Mastercard has introduced a new platform called Small Business Navigator to help U.S. small business owners manage operations, boost security, and grow with confidence.

The new initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with access to tools, data, and education across three key areas: knowledge and insights, security and protection, and financial empowerment. According to Mastercard, the platform is built to simplify day-to-day operations for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up more than 99% of U.S. businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve more than just encouragement — they need real, actionable support,” said Ginger Siegel, head of Small Business in the U.S. at Mastercard. “With Small Business Navigator, we’re delivering a powerful combination of insights, protection and financial tools that help business owners build toward long-term success.”

In the area of knowledge and insights, the Navigator offers an AI-powered chatbot that provides business guidance, as well as access to consumer spending data from The Mastercard Economics Institute and Mastercard SpendingPulse™. Educational resources from Mastercard and partners such as Square also address topics like cybersecurity and digital payments.

To help small businesses strengthen their defenses, the platform includes access to My Cyber Risk, powered by RiskRecon. This feature delivers customized guidance based on a Cybersecurity Assessment Quiz.

Financial tools are also included through a partnership with Biz2Credit. Entrepreneurs can access Virtual CFO services to assist with financial planning and cost management. Select businesses may also be featured on Mastercard’s social media channels as part of the company’s small business spotlight.

“We’re proud to support Mastercard’s Small Business Navigator initiative,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder at Biz2Credit and Biz2X. “With the Biz2Credit Virtual CFO platform, we’re helping business owners build financial confidence, make smarter decisions, and grow sustainably.”

Mastercard says the launch of this program is part of its broader commitment to supporting small businesses and promoting inclusive economic growth through innovation and strategic partnerships.