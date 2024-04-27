Master Social Media Marketing with Tips from Small Business Experts

Social media is a must for most small businesses today. But each strategy may look a bit different. Luckily, members of the online small business community have tips tailored to nearly every type of business. Find the insights that best suit your small business below.

Learn from Brands That Do Social Media Right

When developing your social media strategy, it’s helpful to look at positive examples from other brands. In this Foundation post, Jessica Tee Orika goes over five examples of SaaS brands using social media successfully so you can get inspired for your own strategy.

Create an Inspiring Social Media Presence

There are many different types of social media strategies that can be effective for businesses. But an inspiring presence can work for businesses in nearly any industry. Check out this Inspire to Thrive post by Anthony Gaenzle for insights.

Capture Attention with Viral Content Creation

Getting your content to go viral can provide a huge boost for your business. While there’s no way to guarantee this outcome, there are some qualities that can make viral content stand out. Read this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya for tips.

Try These Tools for Running Social Media Contests

Contests can kickstart your social media presence. And there are plenty of tools available that can help you run them. In this Blogging Wizard post, Elna Cain details ten top options. After reading, head over to BizSugar to read what members have to say.

Learn About the Latest LinkedIn Updates

LinkedIn is one of the top social media platforms, especially for B2B businesses. The site recently added even more features to provide value for users. Learn more in this Social Media Examiner post by Lisa D. Jenkins.

Create Cross-Functional Collaboration in Marketing

If you have multiple functions and departments all contributing to your marketing efforts, collaboration is key. So how can you foster this type of cross-functional collaboration? Amy Strickland breaks it down in this MarTech post.

Differentiate Your Business with These Innovative Strategies

Standing out in a crowded market requires innovation. Luckily, there are proven strategies that can help you create an effective marketing plan through social media and more. This DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor includes several options for small businesses.

Learn When to Post on YouTube for Maximum Reach

The time you post on social media can dramatically impact your reach. And the guidance tends to vary by platform. Recently, YouTube issued guidance for when to post for maximum reach. Get the details in this Search Engine Land post by Nicola Agius.

Explore How WhatsApp Fits into Your Social Media Landscape

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in the world. It’s not what many think of when it comes to social media. But it can fit into the mix for many brands. Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging shares more here.

Get the Details About Generative AI

Generative AI can impact many elements of business strategy – including social media. With so much to consider, this guide from Mahipal Nehra features all the relevant details for businesses.

