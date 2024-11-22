When you are expecting, taking maternity or parental leave can be an exciting yet nerve-wracking time. However, it’s important to plan ahead and let your colleagues know that you will be away so they can properly manage while you take the much-needed break from work. That’s why we have compiled this list of 35 maternity leave out-of-office message examples tailored just for new moms and dads about to embark on parental leave. Let’s get started!

What Is a Professional Out-of-Office Message?

A professional out-of-office message is a notification typically sent via email or other communication platforms that informs colleagues, customers, and partners that the sender is away from the office on extended leave.

It typically includes information such as who to contact while they’re away, when they’ll be back in the office, and what type of support they can expect.

Why Should You Create an Out-of-Office Message for Maternity Leave?

Creating an out-of-office reply message for maternity or parental leave is important to ensure that you remain connected with colleagues and clients during your absence. Here are five reasons you should create an out-of-office message when taking maternity or paternity leave:

Keep Your Projects Moving Forward: An out-of-office message ensures that your colleagues and clients know who to contact in your absence so that projects can continue on schedule.

An out-of-office message ensures that your colleagues and clients know who to contact in your absence so that projects can continue on schedule. Let Your Team Know You’re Away: Letting your team know you are away and available to answer any questions they may have will help them feel comfortable and taken care of.

Letting your team know you are away and available to answer any questions they may have will help them feel comfortable and taken care of. Be Respectful of Your Colleagues’ Time: Out-of-office messages help to avoid the “where are you” emails and phone calls that can take up valuable time.

Out-of-office messages help to avoid the “where are you” emails and phone calls that can take up valuable time. Maintain Your Professional Brand: An out-of-office message can help you to maintain your professional brand and ensure that no one is left in the dark.

An out-of-office message can help you to maintain your professional brand and ensure that no one is left in the dark. Stay Connected: An out-of-office message helps you stay connected with coworkers even when you have limited access to business tools and gives them an idea of when to expect your return.

What Should You Include in a Maternity Leave Out of Office Message?

When creating your maternity leave out-of-office message, there are a few key pieces of information to include, especially when someone is in need of immediate assistance. Here is what you should consider when crafting your message:

When Will You Return: It’s essential to give a general estimate of your return date.

It’s essential to give a general estimate of your return date. Who To Contact In Your Absence: Make sure to list a contact person who can be reached for any urgent matters for an extended period during your leave.

Make sure to list a contact person who can be reached for any urgent matters for an extended period during your leave. What Type of Assistance You Can Provide: You can let colleagues know what type of assistance you can provide while away and how they can reach you.

You can let colleagues know what type of assistance you can provide while away and how they can reach you. Thank You Message: End your message with a thank you note to show your appreciation for understanding your absence.

Feature Description Example Status Indicator Clearly mention your current status so that it stands out. ? On Maternity Leave Return Date Just as in the out-of-office message, mention your expected return date. Returning: [Return Date] Alternate Contact Highlight another person in the organization that can be reached during your absence. For urgent matters, please contact: [Colleague's Name] – [Colleague's Email/Phone Number] Personal Note Optional. A brief personal touch can humanize the signature. Thank you for understanding as I embrace this new journey into motherhood. Regular Details Don't forget the other standard signature details, like your position, department, and company (if needed). [Your Name], [Your Position], [Your Department/Company]

Short Out-of-Office Maternity Leave Message Examples

Now that you know the importance of an out-of-office message and what to include, here are some out-of-office email message examples to use when crafting your own:

1. “Thank you for your email. I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. If you need immediate assistance, please contact my colleague, ___ at ___.”

2. “I’m currently taking maternity leave and will be back in the office on ___. In the meantime, please contact my colleague, ___, at ___ for any urgent matters.”

3. “I am away from the office, enjoying time with my new baby. I will be back in the office on ___ and will respond to emails at that time. For urgent inquiries, please contact my colleague, ___ at ___.”

4. “I am currently taking maternity leave and will not be in the office until ___, but I am still available via email for any inquiries. In my absence, please contact my colleague ___ at ___.”

5. “Thank you for your email! I am currently on maternity leave and will return on ___. If you require assistance, please reach out to ___.”

Professional Out-of-Office Messages for Maternity Leave

A maternity leave out-of-office message should maintain a professional yet approachable tone, clearly communicating essential information. Below are examples of out-of-office messages that effectively balance professionalism with friendliness:

6. “I am currently out of the office on maternity leave with an expected return date of ___. During this period, I will have limited access to business tools and will be unable to respond to emails. If you need immediate assistance, please reach out to my colleague ___ at ___.”

7. “This automated message serves to inform you that I am currently on maternity leave and will be out of the office until ___. For any inquiries, please reach out to my colleague, ___ at ___.”

8. “Thank you for your email. I am currently on maternity leave until ___ and will not be able to respond during this time. In the meantime, you can get immediate assistance by contacting ___.”

9. “I am away from the office for maternity leave until ___. During this time, I will be monitoring emails periodically. For immediate help, reach out to ___.”

10. “I am out of the office on parental leave until ___. In my absence, please contact ___ for any urgent inquiries.”

Maternity Leave Out of Office Messages for Staying Connected

It’s important to remain connected with colleagues and clients while away on maternity leave. Here are some out-of-office messages you can use to stay connected:

11. “I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___; however, I will be checking my emails periodically and will be available for urgent issues.”

12. “I am away on maternity leave until ___. I will be periodically checking emails during this time and available if needed.”

13. “Thanks for your email! I am currently taking maternity leave until ___. I will be periodically checking messages and available if anything important comes up.”

14. “Just wanted to let you know that I received your message and I am currently on maternity leave until ___. I will be available for any urgent matters, should they arise.”

15. “I am away from the office for maternity leave until ___. I will be checking messages several times daily, so please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything!”

Maternity Leave Out of Office Messages to Fully Disconnect

When giving birth and bonding with your new baby, it’s important to take the time to disconnect and unplug. Here are some out-of-office messages that convey the message of fully disconnecting:

16. “I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. During this time, I am completely disconnecting and will not be checking emails.”

17. “I am away on maternity leave until ___. I plan to take this time to fully disconnect and will not be checking emails.”

18. “Thank you for your email! I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. During this time, I will be unplugging and not checking emails.”

19. “I am currently away from the office for maternity leave until ___. During this time, I am taking the opportunity to fully disconnect and will not be checking emails.”

20. “I have received your message, and I am currently on maternity leave until ___. During this time, I will be unplugging and not checking emails.”

Funny Maternity Leave Out of Office Message Examples

Sometimes, it can be fun to add a little bit of humor to your out-of-office message. Here are some humorous maternity leave out-of-office messages:

21. “Thanks for your email! I am out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Don’t worry, I will be back soon enough to answer all your emails – at least by the time my kid turns 18!”

22. “I just had a baby, and all I got was this out-of-office message! I am away on maternity leave until ___ and will get back to you then.”

23. “I just received your message and would’ve replied personally, but I had to send this automated out-of-message instead since I’m busy having a baby. I’ll reply soon, assuming I have any energy left!”

24. “Hey there! I have been sent on maternity leave until ___. Please don’t be too mad at me – and feel free to send pictures of cats. That always cheers me up!”

25. “I have just taken a short break – to have a baby! I will be out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon enough with some stories and lots of photos!”

Maternity Leave Messages to Send Coworkers and Colleagues

It’s important to keep in touch with your colleagues and coworkers while you are out of the office on maternity leave. Here are some messages to send to coworkers and colleagues:

26. “I wanted to inform you that I am currently out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if something urgent arises!”

27. “I am currently on maternity leave to care for my new baby until ___. If you have an urgent matter, you can reach me by email.”

28. “I am currently out of the office for maternity leave until ___. Don’t hesitate to reach out if there is anything that needs my attention.”

29. “I am officially out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any urgent requests!”

30. “I just wanted to let you know that I am on maternity leave until ___. I will be available by email if there is anything urgent.”

Maternity Leave Message to Send Clients

Here are some messages to send to your clients while you’re out of the office on maternity leave:

31. “I wanted to let you know that I am taking a break from work to take care of my new baby. I will be out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Feel free to contact me by email if you need anything urgent.”

32. “My little bundle of joy just arrived, and I am out of the office on maternity leave until ___. Feel free to reach out if you need anything urgent.”

33. “I am currently taking some time off to take care of my new baby until ___. I will be available by email if you need anything urgent.”

34. “I have been sent away for some maternity leave until ___. Feel free to reach out if there is anything that needs my attention.”

35. “I am currently away from the office on maternity leave until ___. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything urgent.”

Tips for Writing The Perfect Maternity Leave Out of Office Message

Keep it Professional: While the excitement is palpable, it’s essential to maintain professionalism in your message. Briefly state the reason for your absence without diving deep into personal details.

Example: “I am currently on maternity leave and will not be available until [return date].”

Clearly State the Duration: Make sure to specify the dates of your leave, so people know when to expect a response or when you’ll be back.

Example: “I will be out of the office from [start date] to [end date].”

Provide an Alternate Contact: For urgent matters, give the name and contact information of a colleague who can assist in your absence.

Example: “For immediate assistance, please contact [Colleague’s Name] at [Colleague’s Email].”

Reassure of a Follow-up: Inform contacts that you’ll address their emails once you return so they are assured of a response.

Example: “I appreciate your understanding and will respond to your email once I am back.”

Add a Touch of Warmth: It’s okay to add a touch of personal warmth or a brief note about this joyous occasion without being overly informal.

Example: “Thank you for your patience during this special time in my life. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.”

How Do You Announce Your Maternity Leave?

Announcing your maternity leave is a great way to let your colleagues, coworkers, and clients know that you will be out of the office for a period of time. You can do this by sending out an email or a letter to your contacts. Additionally, you can use social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to announce your maternity leave.

What Subject Line Should You Use in a Parental Leave Out of Office Message?

It is important to use a clear and concise subject line when sending out an out-of-office message for maternity leave. A good subject line to use could be “Out of Office for Maternity Leave” or something similar. This will let the recipient know what your absence is for and when you will be returning.

What’s the Most Professional Way to Say ‘Pregnancy?’

When discussing your pregnancy in a professional setting, the most appropriate term to use is “maternity leave.” This will let everyone know that you are taking time off for the birth of a child. Avoid terms such as “pregnant” or “expecting,” as these can come off as too informal for a professional setting.

Conclusion: Preparing for Parenthood and Leave

Parenthood is a momentous journey filled with anticipation, joy, and, of course, its fair share of nerves. As you embark on this remarkable chapter of your life, it’s vital to plan ahead, not just for your new family member’s arrival but also for your professional life. One essential aspect of this planning is crafting a well-thought-out maternity or paternity leave out-of-office message.

A professional out-of-office message serves as a courteous and informative notification to your colleagues, clients, and partners, conveying that you’ll be away from work for an extended period. It plays a pivotal role in maintaining communication and ensuring that business operations continue smoothly during your absence.

The importance of creating an out-of-office message for maternity or paternity leave cannot be overstated. Here are five compelling reasons to craft a thoughtful message:

Keep Projects Moving: Your out-of-office message ensures that your ongoing projects can progress seamlessly by directing colleagues and clients to the right point of contact. Support Your Team: It reassures your team that while you’re away, they have the necessary guidance and resources to manage their tasks effectively. Respect Colleagues’ Time: By proactively informing others about your absence, you minimize interruptions and prevent colleagues from expending valuable time inquiring about your whereabouts. Sustain Your Professional Image: A well-constructed out-of-office message reflects your professionalism and commitment to maintaining transparent communication with your network. Stay Connected: Even when you’re physically disconnected from your workplace, your out-of-office message keeps you virtually connected, ensuring you don’t miss critical updates.

Crafting a maternity leave out-of-office message requires careful consideration of its content. Key elements include:

Return Date: Clearly specify when you plan to return from your leave, offering a general timeline to manage expectations. Alternate Contact: Provide the name and contact information of a colleague who can address urgent matters in your absence. Assistance Availability: Inform your contacts about your availability and willingness to address essential inquiries during your leave. Appreciation: End your message with a thank you, expressing your gratitude for your contacts’ understanding and support.

As you’ve seen, there are various ways to structure your out-of-office message, ranging from short and straightforward to professional and warm. Depending on your personal style and preferences, you can tailor your message accordingly. Additionally, you can add a touch of humor if that aligns with your personality and workplace culture.

Lastly, it’s important to maintain a professional tone throughout your message. While it’s undoubtedly a joyous occasion, your message should strike a balance between celebrating your life-changing event and ensuring that your professional network is well-informed and supported during your absence.

Parenthood is an incredible adventure, and preparing for it requires careful planning on both the personal and professional fronts. Crafting a well-crafted maternity or paternity leave out-of-office message is one of the first steps you can take to ensure a smooth transition into this exciting new phase of your life. We hope the provided examples and guidelines help you create a message that resonates with your unique circumstances and personality, allowing you to fully embrace the joys of parenthood while staying connected with your professional network. Congratulations on this wonderful journey ahead!

READ MORE: