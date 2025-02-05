" /> Meta Expands AI Transparency in Advertising with New Labeling System

Meta has introduced an expanded labeling system for advertisements created or significantly edited using its in-house generative AI tools. The company says this initiative is part of its ongoing effort to increase transparency and accountability in digital advertising.

The labeling system applies to ads featuring images or videos that have been significantly modified by Meta’s AI-powered marketing tools. Depending on the level of AI involvement, labels will either appear in the three-dot menu of an ad or directly next to the “Sponsored” label.

Meta outlined a multi-pronged approach to determining when to apply these AI labels:

If an advertiser uses Meta’s generative AI tools but makes only minor modifications to an image or video, no label will be applied.

If significant edits are made, a label will be placed in the three-dot menu or next to the “Sponsored” label.

If the AI tools generate a photorealistic human, the AI label will always appear next to the “Sponsored” label.

This labeling system was gradually introduced last year and will continue rolling out throughout 2025.

Meta also plans to expand its transparency efforts by addressing ad images made or modified using non-Meta generative AI tools. The company says it will refine its approach in collaboration with experts and stakeholders as expectations and AI technologies evolve.

Meta emphasized that this labeling initiative is only the beginning of its broader AI transparency strategy. Users will continue to have access to tools such as the “Why am I seeing this ad?” feature, which provides insights into ad targeting methods and allows users to adjust their ad preferences.

As generative AI technology advances, Meta says it remains focused on ensuring responsible AI use while giving users greater visibility into how AI-generated content appears in their advertising experience.