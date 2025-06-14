Meta Launches AI Video Editing Tool for Everyday Creators

Meta has unveiled a new generative AI video editing feature now available on the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, and the Edits app. The tool allows users to apply preset AI prompts to short-form videos, transforming elements like clothing, lighting, and background settings.

According to the company, users can upload a 10-second video clip and choose from more than 50 preset prompts to edit it for free, for a limited time. The edits range from style transformations, such as turning a person into a comic book character, to scene changes that replicate dreamy lighting or video game aesthetics.

The feature is designed to be accessible to anyone, regardless of prior video editing experience. Once videos are edited, users can directly share them to Facebook, Instagram, or Meta’s Discover feed.

Meta said this launch is inspired by its previous Movie Gen research models and is part of a larger strategy to offer more AI-driven media creation tools across its platforms. A future update will allow users to edit videos using their own custom text prompts, rather than just preset ones.

The company said it collaborated with creators to develop prompts that appeal to content audiences and aimed to make the feature a seamless part of a creator’s workflow.

This rollout builds on Meta’s ongoing work in AI media generation, including past models like Make-A-Scene and Llama Image. These earlier technologies laid the groundwork for today’s consumer-facing tool.

Meta says the new video editing feature is now available in the U.S. and more than a dozen other countries worldwide.