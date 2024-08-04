Meta Launches AI Studio for Custom AI Creation

Meta has announced the rollout of AI Studio, a new platform that allows users to create, share, and discover AI characters without the need for technical skills. AI Studio, built with Llama 3.1, offers users the opportunity to design AI characters that can entertain, provide advice, generate memes, and much more.

Create AI Characters Based on Your Interests

With AI Studio, anyone can create AI characters at ai.meta.com/ai-studio or within the Instagram app. Users can utilize a variety of prompt templates or start from scratch to design AIs tailored to their interests, whether it’s cooking, generating Instagram captions, or making friends laugh with memes. These AI characters can be kept private or shared with followers and friends, and can also be made available for discovery and interaction on Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the web.

To start building an AI character, users can visit ai.meta.com/ai-studio or initiate a new message on Instagram by tapping “AI chats.” From there, they can customize the AI character’s name, personality, tone, avatar, and tagline. Meta has also provided a step-by-step guide with expert tips to help users bring their AI characters to life.

Examples of AI Characters

Here are some examples of AI characters created by others:

Eat Like You Live There! : Created by chef Marc Murphy, this AI offers personalized tips for embracing local dining customs while traveling.

: Created by chef Marc Murphy, this AI offers personalized tips for embracing local dining customs while traveling. What Lens Bro : Photographer and videographer Angel Barclay’s AI provides tips on finding the perfect lens for your photography needs.

: Photographer and videographer Angel Barclay’s AI provides tips on finding the perfect lens for your photography needs. Flip Pawsitive Affirmation Dog : Actor and pet advocate Rocky Kanaka’s AI-powered dog delivers personalized positive affirmations.

: Actor and pet advocate Rocky Kanaka’s AI-powered dog delivers personalized positive affirmations. Sammy The Stress Ball: Meme creator Assistants vs. Agents designed an AI character to help users manage workday stress.

AI Studio for Instagram Creators

AI Studio also enables Instagram creators to set up an AI as an extension of themselves to answer common DM questions and story replies. These creator AIs can share facts, link to favorite brands, and reference past videos, helping creators reach more fans and provide faster responses.

Creators can customize their AI based on their Instagram content, topics to avoid, and preferred links to share. Through the professional dashboard in the Instagram app, creators can turn auto-replies on and off and decide who their AI responds to. Responses from creator AIs are clearly labeled for full transparency.