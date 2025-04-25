Meta Launches Edits: A New Mobile App for Video Creators

Meta has released Edits, a new video creation app designed to support creators through every step of the video-making process. Now available for mobile users, Edits allows creators to produce, edit, and share high-quality videos directly from their phones.

According to Meta, Edits is aimed at streamlining video production by bringing powerful tools and features into a single platform. The app supports longer camera capture, up to 10 minutes, and provides project management capabilities. Videos can be shared directly to Instagram and Facebook or exported for use on other platforms without watermarks.

The app includes a frame-accurate timeline with clip-level editing, auto-enhancement features, green screen support, and transitions. It also delivers real-time, data-driven insights such as skip rate metrics to help creators understand performance and optimize their content.

Meta stated, “Since last year, we’ve collaborated with a number of creators, tested different concepts and incorporated their feedback along the way.” The company said it would continue to evolve Edits based on community feedback.

The launch is part of Meta’s broader strategy to support creators not only on Instagram and Facebook but also across other platforms. “Our goal is to build the most compelling creative tools to help creators express themselves freely in all the ways they can imagine, not just on Instagram and Facebook, but on any platform out there,” the company announced.

Edits was built in partnership with creators who were given early access to the app and contributed input throughout development. Meta plans to introduce additional features in the coming months, including keyframes for precise control over timing and motion, AI-powered video modification tools, and collaboration tools for draft sharing and co-creation.

Future updates will also include more creative options such as fonts, text animations, transitions, voice effects, filters, and music, including royalty-free tracks.

To begin using Edits, creators can download the app and sign in with their Instagram account.