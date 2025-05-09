Meta Releases Standalone Meta AI App with Personalization, Voice Features, and Companion Integration

Meta has launched the first version of its standalone Meta AI app, bringing a more personal and conversational AI assistant to users across iOS, Android, web browsers, and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Built on Meta’s Llama 4 model, the app aims to deliver a more seamless and relevant AI experience with contextual memory and voice capabilities.

According to Meta, the new app “gets to know your preferences, remembers context and is personalized to you.” The AI assistant integrates features such as image generation and editing, web search, and voice-based interaction, and is already available across Meta platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

New Features and Technology

The Meta AI app introduces a Discover feed, where users can explore and share how others are using the assistant. This social element is designed to highlight the best prompts, which users can remix and use as inspiration. “Nothing is shared to your feed unless you choose to post it,” Meta emphasized.

The app includes a voice assistant enhanced with full-duplex speech technology that generates voice output directly instead of reading text-based responses. Users can toggle this demo feature on or off to test its conversational flow. While it doesn’t have real-time web access, Meta says the demo provides “a glimpse into the future” of voice AI.

Voice conversations, including the full-duplex feature, are available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand at launch.

Cross-Platform Integration and Personalization

The Meta AI app is designed to work as a companion to Ray-Ban Meta glasses, replacing the previous Meta View companion app. Existing users of Meta View will automatically see their settings, devices, and media transferred to the Meta AI app’s Devices tab following the update.

Users can start conversations using their Ray-Ban Meta glasses and continue them in the Meta AI app or on the web via meta.ai. Conversations can be picked up in both directions between the app and the web interface, but not from the app or web to the glasses.

Meta AI provides personalized assistance by drawing on information users have already chosen to share on Meta products, such as profiles and content engagement. If users have linked their Facebook and Instagram accounts through Accounts Center, the assistant can leverage both platforms to generate more relevant responses.

“We’re using our decades of work personalizing people’s experiences on our platforms to make Meta AI more personal,” the company stated. Personalized responses are currently available in the U.S. and Canada.

Web Experience Upgrades

Meta has also enhanced the web experience for Meta AI. Users can now interact with the assistant via voice and access the Discover feed from desktop browsers. The web interface has been optimized for larger screens, with improvements to image generation features, including more presets and new options for adjusting lighting, mood, and style.

Meta is testing a document generation and editing tool that enables users to create text- and image-rich documents and export them as PDFs. In select countries, the company is also testing the ability to import documents for Meta AI to analyze and summarize.

Ongoing Development

Meta stated that this launch is “the first step toward building a more personal AI” and emphasized that it plans to evolve the experience over time by collecting user feedback and expanding its capabilities. The company is positioning the app as an assistant for everyday use, capable of helping with tasks from recommendations to brainstorming and staying connected with friends and family.