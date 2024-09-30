Meta Unveils the Meta Quest 3S, an Affordable Mixed Reality Headset

Meta introduced its latest mixed reality headset, the Meta Quest 3S, offering the same cutting-edge capabilities and performance as the Meta Quest 3, but at a lower price point. Priced at $299.99 USD, the Meta Quest 3S is designed for those new to mixed reality or seeking a budget-friendly upgrade from earlier models like the Quest and Quest 2.

From immersive gaming and multitasking to watching TV on a cinema-sized screen or traveling with a virtual personal trainer, the Meta Quest 3S delivers a wide range of experiences in an affordable package. The headset features full-color Passthrough technology, enabling users to seamlessly blend virtual and physical worlds, making it one of the best mixed reality devices at this price.

Meta Quest 3S: A New Addition to the Meta Quest Family

The Meta Quest 3S joins the Meta Quest family, building on the success of the Meta Quest 3, which debuted last year. Quest 3 introduced new levels of power and mixed reality capabilities at a consumer-friendly price point. The Quest 3S leverages the improvements made to the Meta Quest ecosystem throughout 2024, benefiting from updates to Meta Horizon OS, enhanced spatial audio, and improved Passthrough contrast and color.

Meta has also introduced Travel Mode, which allows users to use the headset while in transit, and plans to expand it further, including support for lying down while using the device. Additional updates include improvements to Meta AI and the ability to invoke the assistant with the “Hey Meta” wake word.

Privacy and data security remain a top priority with Meta Quest 3S, built with trust as a foundational element.

Features and Experiences for Everyone

Meta Quest 3S offers a wide variety of experiences, from entertainment to productivity:

Concerts and Events : Users can enjoy front-row seats to performances by artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat in Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley .

: Users can enjoy front-row seats to performances by artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat in . Creativity : Tools like Painting VR and Gravity Sketch allow users to explore their creative side.

: Tools like and allow users to explore their creative side. Home Theater : Apps like Prime Video , Twitch , YouTube , and Netflix (with HD in Browser) are available in the all-new Theater View with Dolby Atmos immersive sound support.

: Apps like , , , and (with HD in Browser) are available in the all-new with immersive sound support. Gaming : Meta Quest 3S is compatible with a library of thousands of apps and games, including upcoming exclusives like Batman: Arkham Shadow , as well as Quest 3-specific updates that bring enhanced visuals and faster load times.

: Meta Quest 3S is compatible with a library of thousands of apps and games, including upcoming exclusives like , as well as Quest 3-specific updates that bring enhanced visuals and faster load times. Fitness: The popular workout app Supernatural introduces a new group workout mode starting today.

Price Drop for Meta Quest 3

In addition to unveiling the Meta Quest 3S, Meta also announced a price drop for the 512GB Meta Quest 3, which is now priced at $499.99 USD, down from $649.99 USD. This model remains the top choice for tech enthusiasts and gamers, offering four times the storage of the baseline Meta Quest 3S and advanced features such as the 4K+ Infinite display and state-of-the-art pancake lenses, providing a wider field of view.

For more information about the Meta Quest 3S and other Meta Quest headsets, visit the Meta website.