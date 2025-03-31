Meta Rolls Out New Threads Features for Personalized User Experience

Meta has announced a suite of new features for its Threads app aimed at enhancing personalization and user control. The updates, launched March 20, 2025, include expanded topic tagging, follower-only interaction settings, a customizable feed experience, and improvements to video playback.

According to Meta, these features are designed to help users express themselves, manage their online interactions, and better connect with communities of shared interest.

Enhanced Topic Tagging and Discovery

Users can now add up to ten topics to their bio, enabling others to discover shared interests directly from profile pages. Tapping one of these tagged topics leads to ongoing discussions related to that subject, creating an easy pathway to connect with like-minded individuals.

The post creation process now includes prompts for trending or previously used topics, making it easier for users to attach relevant tags. Meta noted that internal data shows posts with tagged topics tend to receive more views than those without.

Additionally, the redesigned timely topic tags are more visible in the For You feed, streamlining access to trending discussions and encouraging broader engagement.

New Controls for Replies and Feeds

Users now have the option to restrict replies and quote-posts to followers only. This builds on the Quote Controls feature introduced in November 2024 and gives users more control over who can interact with their content.

Meta also introduced the ability to customize feed order. Users can now set a custom feed as their default view when opening the app, tailoring their Threads experience to their preferences.

In a continuation of changes announced earlier this year, Meta confirmed it has started phasing civic content back into Threads with a more personalized approach, following updates to its policy on political posts.

Improved Video Playback Features

Threads’ media player now includes updated pause, play, and skip controls for easier navigation. A pinned progress bar has been added to allow users to move backward and forward through video content more efficiently.

Meta stated it will continue to evolve Threads based on user feedback, with the goal of making the app the preferred space for sharing thoughts, ideas, and personal perspectives.