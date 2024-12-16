Meta Introduces Trial Reels to Help Creators Test Content With Non-Followers

Meta announced the launch of trial reels, a new Instagram feature designed to let creators test their content with non-followers before sharing it with their main audience. The tool aims to give creators a way to explore fresh ideas, formats, or topics without the pressure of immediate feedback from their existing followers.

A New Tool for Experimentation

Trial reels allow creators to share content exclusively with non-followers, providing a “gut check” on how it resonates with a broader audience. This feature is particularly aimed at creators hesitant to post experimental content for fear of alienating their core audience.

By offering data-driven insights, the tool enables creators to make informed decisions about whether to share trial reels with their followers.

How Trial Reels Work

To create a trial reel, users follow the same process as creating any other reel but toggle the “Trial” option before posting. Trial reels won’t appear on a creator’s profile grid or Reels tab and won’t show up in the feeds of followers unless manually shared or automatically distributed after successful performance.

Key features of trial reels include:

Metrics such as views, likes, comments, and shares, visible 24 hours after posting.

Comparisons with prior trial reels to assess performance trends.

An optional automated sharing setting, which publishes the reel to followers if it performs well within the first 72 hours.

Trial reels can be found alongside drafts on a creator’s profile, ensuring easy management and tracking.

Metrics to Guide Decision-Making

Creators using trial reels can monitor engagement metrics to gauge how content is received. Instagram also provides performance insights, including comparisons with previous trials, helping creators identify what resonates most with potential audiences.

If satisfied with a reel’s performance, creators can manually share it with their followers or enable automatic sharing. Once distributed, the reel becomes visible on the profile grid and is eligible to appear on all Instagram surfaces.

Early Feedback From Creators

Meta began testing trial reels earlier this year and incorporated feedback from creators into the final version. According to the company, creators using the feature reported positive results, noting that fresh content ideas performed well with both new audiences and existing followers.

Trial reels began rolling out on December 10, 2024, and will become available globally to eligible creators in the coming weeks.