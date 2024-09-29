Meta Unveils Orion: Its First True Augmented Reality Glasses

Meta has officially introduced Orion, the company’s first pair of true augmented reality (AR) glasses, previously known under the codename Project Nazare. Meta describes Orion as the most advanced AR glasses ever made, designed to seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds. The glasses are the culmination of years of breakthrough advancements across multiple fields of modern computing.

Starting today, Meta employees and select external audiences will have access to Orion to help refine the product. This move is part of Meta’s broader effort to continue building towards a consumer AR glasses product line.

Why Augmented Reality Glasses?

Meta sees AR glasses as a critical step in human-oriented computing, offering several key advantages:

Unconstrained Digital Experiences: Orion features large holographic displays that allow users to interact with both 2D and 3D content, placing it anywhere within the physical world. Contextual AI Integration: Orion includes AI capabilities that understand the surrounding environment, offering proactive assistance and visualizations. Lightweight Design: The glasses are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, allowing users to stay connected while maintaining eye contact and facial expressions.

The goal of Orion is to create a product that combines the convenience of wearables with the capabilities of a large display, AI-driven assistance, and a comfortable, everyday form factor.

A New Era in Smart Glasses

Orion builds upon the foundation laid by Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which offered hands-free access to digital life. While Ray-Ban Meta showcased the potential of AI-enhanced display-less glasses, Orion aims to bring the vision of true AR glasses to life, combining the advantages of holographic displays with personalized AI assistance.

A Groundbreaking AR Display in a Stylish Form

Orion is a breakthrough in miniaturization, packing advanced components into a sleek, contemporary design. Meta has focused on creating the largest field of view available in AR glasses to date, enabling users to multitask, enjoy big-screen entertainment, and interact with life-size holograms. Despite the advanced technology, Orion still looks and feels like a regular pair of glasses, with transparent lenses that allow users to remain present with those around them.

Augmented Reality Experiences with Orion

Orion’s capabilities are powered by Meta AI, which can understand and interact with the physical world. Users can perform tasks like asking for recipe recommendations while looking at their refrigerator or adjusting a digital calendar during a video call. The hands-free experience extends to messaging on WhatsApp and Messenger, eliminating the need to pull out a phone.

Meta’s teams are continuously working on expanding the immersive experiences available through Orion, and the company is eager to see how the technology evolves.

A Purposeful Product Prototype

While Orion won’t be immediately available to consumers, it is far from a research prototype. Meta describes it as one of the most polished product prototypes the company has ever created, representing a near-consumer-ready product. By focusing on internal development and feedback, Meta aims to refine the product even further before bringing it to market.

Looking Ahead

Meta is focused on refining Orion’s AR display, optimizing the form factor, and scaling the technology to make it more affordable. Over the next few years, Meta plans to release new devices that build upon Orion’s foundation, continuing to push the boundaries of AR technology.