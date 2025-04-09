Meta Details New Tools for Managing Business Chats on WhatsApp

Meta has introduced a set of new tools designed to give users more control over their business-related messages on WhatsApp while helping businesses create more valuable and thoughtful customer experiences. The announcement, made April 3, 2025, outlines a dual focus on user empowerment and business accountability in an increasingly chat-driven digital world.

According to Meta, over two billion people use WhatsApp every day, with millions turning to the app to communicate with businesses for convenience and efficiency. “From talking to friends and family, to booking bus tickets, getting an update on a delivery or paying your utility bills – we’re making it even easier to use WhatsApp for daily tasks,” the company stated.

Putting Users in Control of Business Messages

Meta emphasized that people are always in control of their inboxes on WhatsApp. Users can decide how and when they receive messages from businesses through features like message opt-ins. These opt-ins can occur on a business’ website, in-store, or directly on WhatsApp.

“We always make it clear to people when they are chatting with a business,” Meta said. Users can block or report businesses at any time, and they are also encouraged to share reasons for blocking a business, such as receiving irrelevant messages or never having signed up for communication.

WhatsApp has also introduced a feedback system where users can indicate whether they are interested in messages using “interested” or “not interested” buttons. This functionality applies to content like coupons, product announcements, back-in-stock alerts, or event reminders. Additionally, users can toggle their preferences for these types of messages on or off at any time.

Improving Business Messaging Tools

Meta has also unveiled new features for businesses, including a paid feature called “business broadcasts” available on the WhatsApp Business app. This new message type is intended to encourage businesses to be more selective and strategic in their communications.

To combat message overload, Meta has introduced limits on the number of marketing messages users can receive. The company says the goal is to ensure that messages remain “helpful and expected.”

Businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform are required to use pre-approved message templates that go through a strict review process. These measures are meant to ensure high-quality, relevant, and engaging content. Meta also provides businesses with read-rate metrics to help them refine their messaging frequency.

The platform enforces penalties for businesses that violate its policies. “Repeated violations can result in messaging restrictions that gradually increase in duration and severity,” Meta noted. The company refers businesses to its Commerce and Business Policies and product guide for more information.