Metricool’s 2025 Social Media Report Highlights LinkedIn and Pinterest Growth Amid TikTok’s Continued Dominance

Metricool has released its 2025 Social Media Report, produced in collaboration with Statista, analyzing over 1 million social media accounts and 21 million posts across eight major platforms. The report identifies key trends shaping the digital landscape, from the growing influence of video content to shifting audience preferences across platforms.

LinkedIn and Pinterest Show Strong Growth, TikTok Maintains Lead

The report highlights LinkedIn’s rise as an engagement leader, with interactions increasing by 99% year-over-year and a 122% jump in clicks. The platform’s 13.87% engagement rate signals its expansion beyond professional networking, attracting influencers and content creators.

Pinterest also saw a significant surge, with a 55% increase in clicks since 2023, reinforcing its position as a top platform for brands focused on visual discovery and referral traffic.

TikTok continues to dominate audience engagement, with total watch time up 71% year-over-year, solidifying its role as the leading video-first platform influencing digital culture.

Platform Performance Breakdown

YouTube remains the top platform for visibility, averaging 82 impressions per account, maintaining its stronghold in video content despite increased competition.

Facebook’s post reach dropped by 41%, but conversions are growing, with Reels’ reach up 13% and a 6.7% engagement rate, keeping the platform relevant for brand marketing.

X (formerly Twitter) regained traction, reporting a 50% increase in impressions, indicating resilience despite platform uncertainties.

Instagram showed mixed results, with post reach up 21% but Reels reach down 20%, suggesting shifting algorithm priorities toward traditional posts.

Twitch saw an 88% decline in subscriptions, raising concerns about its long-term appeal in the competitive streaming market.

The report underscores shifting generational preferences, with Gen Z favoring TikTok, Millennials engaging more on Instagram, and professionals turning to LinkedIn. These patterns reinforce the necessity of platform-specific strategies for brands and marketers.

“Social media strategies are being reshaped by the rapid rise of video-first platforms and shifting user demographics,” said Juan Pablo Tejela, CEO and Co-Founder of Metricool. “As highlighted in our 2025 Social Media Report, platforms like LinkedIn and Pinterest are seeing explosive engagement, and it’s clear that the future of social media will prioritize authentic, video-driven connections that resonate across all generations. Engagement remains crucial, with algorithms prioritizing posts with high interaction, making it essential for brands to connect where their audiences are most active and engaged.”

Metricool’s analysis covered 1,387,457 social media accounts and 21,211,149 posts from September 2023 to September 2024, spanning TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitch.