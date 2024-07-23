michigan-teen-graduates-high-school-early-to-run-businesses

For years, young people have been told to go to college and then find a successful career. But higher education isn’t necessary to run a successful business, as one young entrepreneur in Michigan is proving.

Addison Bringedahl is a 17-year-old in Pentwater, Michigan. Her family runs multiple businesses, including a general store and a business that rents and repairs golf carts. Bringedahl spends much of her time working at her family’s businesses. But even that wasn’t enough to fulfill her entrepreneurial spirit.

She recently started her own business selling freshly squeezed lemonade. Her first weekend over the Fourth of July was a success. And she plans to keep the business going well into the future, hopefully moving it to Florida and operating it as a food truck.

Bringedahl told Fox 17 West Michigan, “I got really interested in business after my parents had their businesses.”

She added, “Not everyone needs college.”

In fact, Bringedahl even took online classes at Great Lakes Learning Academy in order to graduate from high school a year early.

This doesn’t mean that all high school students should finish early and skip college. But if Bringedahl or others already know what their goals are for their careers, taking a more linear path may make sense. College provides plenty of benefits for certain individuals. But running a business doesn’t require a degree. Instead, it requires hard work, a clear vision, and the ability to learn and grow throughout the experience.

Addison’s mom, Bethany Bringedahl, told Fox 17 West Michigan, “She tells me all the time that good things come to those who work hard. And she’s not afraid to be a hard worker. So we’re really proud of her.”

Since Bringedahl has already gained business experience from her family’s companies, she’s well suited to know whether or not business ownership is right for her. Since she clearly has the entrepreneurial bug, jumping right into the experience may be the right choice for her.