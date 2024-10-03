Michigan Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Employee Training Grant Fund

Small businesses in some parts of Michigan have an opportunity for grant funding that’ll help them get training for their employees.

Michigan Works! West Central is now accepting applications for its Going PRO Talent Fund, offering local businesses the opportunity to reimburse training costs for employees. The application window for the semi-annual funding cycle opened recently, with a deadline set for October 18 at 5 p.m., according to a report from BigRapidsNews.com.

Businesses can apply for up to $2,000 in reimbursement per employee and up to $3,500 for each U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL)-registered apprentice during this fall’s application period. A total of $45 million is available in Cycle 1 of the fall grant round, aiming to bolster employee retention and strengthen the local economy.

Since its inception in 2014, Michigan Works! West Central has helped secure over $4.9 million in training funds for 62 local employers, benefiting more than 5,600 workers, including 184 USDOL-registered apprentices.

The program aligns with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “60 by 30” initiative, which targets increasing the credentials among Michigan’s working-age adults to 60% by 2030.

Businesses interested in applying for the FY25 Cycle of the Going PRO Talent Fund can reach out to the Business Services team at Michigan Works! West Central via their website at www.mwwc.org/GoingPRO.

For more details or assistance with applications, local businesses in different counties can contact their respective representatives at Michigan Works! West Central.