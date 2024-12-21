Microgreens Seeds to Grow on Your Farm

Have you been thinking about growing microgreens on your farm? Perhaps you’ve been hearing about how profitable growing microgreens can be, or maybe you’d like to try something new. Whatever the reason, microgreens can be quite profitable and can be fun to grow, too. They don’t need a lot of space to grow, have a fast turnaround time, and, because of their popularity, can be sold for a substantial profit.

What Are Microgreens?

Microgreens are young seedlings of edible herbs and vegetables. They only grow to be a few inches, giving them their “micro” name, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flavor and health benefits. Since they’re so small, you can grow a lot at a time in a small amount of space. Unlike their larger counterparts, microgreens can be harvested and eaten a week to 10 days after the “true” leaves have developed.

Their tiny stature also means they have a more intense flavor and aroma. Perhaps best of all, they’re packed with nutrients – in some cases, up to 40% more nutrient-dense than full-sized herbs and vegetables.

Microgreens used to be found mostly in upscale restaurants and were used as a garnish to add color and texture to a dish. However, since their mainstream introduction in the 1980s, they’ve been incorporated into main dishes, salads, smoothies, and much more.

Some popular microgreens are basil, arugula, dill, sunflower, and kale. There are between 50 and 60 varieties of microgreen seeds, giving you lots of options to choose from. And because of their quick growth time, you can easily scale up or down your production if your sales fluctuate.

But before you go buying bulk seeds for microgreens, there are some things to consider. First and foremost, you’ll need to make sure you know how to grow microgreens. While most microgreens are easy to grow, there are some that can be tricky. Fortunately, there are numerous resources online about the planting and growing of microgreen seeds – it should be fairly easy to find what you need.

Second, be sure to market their upcoming appearance! Talk to local chefs and restaurants, grocers, farmer’s markets, etc., to spread the word about your foray into microgreens. This will also give you an idea of what your sales volume may look like, so you can plan accordingly.

Finally, make sure you have a designated space and all the supplies you need for growing. Most microgreens can grow either indoors or outdoors, and they certainly don’t need a lot of space. Try starting with just 1 or 2 trays of microgreen seeds at first – you can always build up from there.

Once you’ve decided to add microgreens to your crop list, it’s time to get some seeds. We have compiled a list of great microgreen seed options we found online, including microgreen seed mixes, which contain several types of seeds for a variety of crops. So get ready for a new farming adventure and stock up on microgreen seeds because they are one of the most profitable crops you can start planting!

Microgreens Seeds to Grow on Your Farm

Here are some popular and profitable microgreen seeds to consider for your microgreen business. Most sellers offer several quantity options and offer discounts for buying in bulk. We hope you find everything you need to get started growing delicious and healthy microgreens.

Waltham 29 Broccoli

These seeds come in 1 oz., 4 oz., 1 lb., 5 lbs., and 25 lbs. sizes. They are heirloom quality and non-GMO.

Waltham 29 Broccoli

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Radish – Organic Rambo

Organic Rambo radish produces beautiful dark red cotyledons. You can get these seeds in packets of 4 grams, 4 oz., or 1, 5, or 25 lbs.

Radish – Organic Rambo

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Beet – Detroit Dark Red

Beets can be somewhat more challenging to grow compared to other microgreens, but their vibrant color and robust flavor make the effort worthwhile. These microgreen seeds are available in packets of 4 oz., 1 lb., 5 lb., and 25 lb.

Beet – Detroit Dark Red

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Pea – Organic Green

Green pea microgreens are highly sought after for salads because of their distinctive texture and flavor. You can find these organic microgreen seeds sold in packets of 1, 5, or 25 lbs.

Pea – Organic Green

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Arugula – Slow Bolt

Slow bolt arugula is easy to grow and grows fast. These arugula microgreen seeds are heirlooms and non-GMO.

Arugula – Slow Bolt

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Kale – Black Tuscan

Kale is a popular microgreen, plus it’s easy to grow and yields plentiful crops. These organic seeds are available in 1 oz., 4 oz., 1 lb., and 5 lb. packs.

Kale – Black Tuscan

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Cilantro Seeds – Leisure Splits

Cilantro microgreens are actually a dry, ripe fruit. Leisure splits are created when the fruit is split into individual seeds. They are organic, non-GMO seeds available in several packet sizes.

Cilantro Seeds – Leisure Splits

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Sunflower – Black Oil – Small-Seeded Organic

These sunflower microgreen seeds mature in just 7-10 days and are a great crop for microgreen beginners. They’re available in 1 or 5-lb packets.

Sunflower – Black Oil – Small-Seeded Organic

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Organic Chia

Chia has lots of health benefits and is considered easy to grow. These organic seeds come in packets of 4 oz., or 1, 5, or 25 lbs.

Organic Chia

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Spicy Oriental Mustard

A sharp, zingy flavor makes mustard microgreens great for spicing up salads and sandwiches. They are often described as tasting just like wasabi. Get these organic seeds in 4 oz., 1 lb., or 5 lb. packets.

Spicy Oriental Mustard

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Basil – Genovese

Micro basil offers a stronger flavor to dishes compared to regular-sized basil. You can purchase these non-GMO heirloom seeds in sizes of 1 oz., 4 oz., or 1 lb.

Basil – Genovese

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Organic Buckwheat

Buckwheat can germinate and grow very quickly in the right conditions. They have a tangy flavor and are great for snacks. These organic, non-GMO seeds come in packets of 1 lb., 5 lbs., or 25 lbs.

Organic Buckwheat

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Turnip – Purple Top White Globe

Turnip microgreen seeds are among the easiest to grow. Get these in 1 oz., 4 oz., 1 lb., or 5 lb. packets.

Turnip – Purple Top White Globe

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Celery – Utah 52-70

Micro celery takes time to germinate and grow, so patience is essential. You’ll appreciate the wait when you experience their delicious flavor! They come in various packet sizes.

Celery – Utah 52-70

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Natural Hydroponics Red Garnet Amaranth Seeds

Amaranth tastes similar to mustard but sweeter and milder. They grow in beautiful shades of red, pink, and purple and have a high germination rate. This is a 14-gram packet containing approximately 1500 seeds.

Natural Hydroponics Red Garnet Amaranth Seeds

Buy on Amazon

Microgreens Seeds Mixes

Getting a mix of seeds gives you a variety of crops at once – a great way to maximize output. Here are some of the best microgreens seed mixes we found:

Basic Salad Mix

These seeds all grow well together and taste good together, too! The mix includes broccoli, kale, kohlrabi, arugula & red cabbage. The seeds are all heirloom and non-GMO and come in different packet sizes.

Basic Salad Mix

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Spicy Salad Mix

The spicy salad mix includes all the same microgreen seeds found in the basic salad mix, with the added kick of mustard for extra flavor.

Spicy Salad Mix

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Rainbow Swiss Chard Mixture

These vibrant greens are frequently used as a replacement for beets. These heirloom, non-GMO microgreen seeds are available in different packet sizes.

Rainbow Swiss Chard Mixture

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

18 Lettuce & Salad Greens Microgreen Seeds Variety Pack

This pack includes more than 9200 GMO-free heirloom microgreen seed varieties, featuring Buttercrunch Lettuce, Iceberg Lettuce, Cimarron Red Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, arugula, Swiss Chard, Kale, curled mustard, curled cress, spinach, and endive.

18 Lettuce & Salad Greens Microgreen Seeds Variety Pack

Buy on Amazon

Exotic Microgreens Seed Assortment

Get 12 bags of exciting, exotic microgreen seeds in this mix, including Tatsoi, Pak choi, Upland cress, and coriander. All 12 bags are 4 oz.

Exotic Microgreens Seed Assortment

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Chef’s Specialty Seed Assortment

This selection of microgreen seeds complements each other beautifully and can enhance main dishes, salads, and even desserts. The assortment features Tatsoi Savoy Pak Choi, Sango All Purple Radish, and Kintsai Dark Green Chinese Celery.

Chef’s Specialty Seed Assortment

Buy on TrueLeaf Market

Kale Trio Sprouting & Microgreen Mix

A mix of premier kale, Red Russian kale, and violet-blue Curled Scotch kale will spring up from this mix. The seeds come in a 1 lb. resealable bag.

Kale Trio Sprouting & Microgreen Mix

Buy on Amazon

Burpee Microgreens Mix

Seed giant Burpee provides a mix that includes China Rose radish, Detroit Red Beets, Pak Choi, Purple Kohlrabi, and Broccoli Di Ciccio. This packet contains 400 microgreen seeds.

Burpee Microgreens Mix

Buy on Amazon

Like with anything new, getting your microgreens to be profitable can take some time. It’s important to be patient and not get frustrated. Microgreens are some of the easiest seeds to grow and can earn a substantial profit. If you’re still not sure if growing microgreens is right for your farm, consider a microgreens seeds kit. The kits contain the seeds, soil, and usually a self-watering tray, giving you a good introduction to the world of microgreens. Good luck and happy growing!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: