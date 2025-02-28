Microsoft to Retire Skype in May

Microsoft has announced it will retire Skype in May 2025, shifting its focus to Microsoft Teams (free) as its primary communication platform. The move is aimed at streamlining Microsoft’s consumer communication offerings and consolidating users onto a single collaboration hub.

Transitioning to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft stated that Skype users will have the option to migrate to Teams for free, with their existing contacts and chats seamlessly transferring when they log in using their Skype credentials. During the transition period, Teams users will be able to call and chat with Skype users and vice versa, ensuring continued connectivity between both platforms.

“For years, Skype has been a trusted platform for communication, but as technology evolves, we’re committed to providing a more modern and integrated experience through Teams,” said Jeff Teper, President, Collaborative Apps and Platforms, Microsoft.

Teams offers many of the same core functionalities as Skype, including one-on-one and group calls, messaging, and file sharing, while also integrating advanced collaboration tools like meeting hosting, calendar management, and community-building features.

Options for Skype Users

Microsoft has outlined two primary choices for current Skype users before the platform’s retirement:

Move to Microsoft Teams for free – Over the coming days, Skype users will gain the ability to sign into Teams with their Skype credentials. Once logged in, all existing chats and contacts will be automatically available, making the transition seamless. Export Skype data – Users who do not wish to migrate can export their chat history, contacts, and call records before the May 5, 2025 shutdown date.

Changes to Skype Paid Services

With Skype’s impending discontinuation, Microsoft will no longer offer paid Skype features to new customers. This includes Skype Credit and subscription-based international and domestic calling services. Existing paid users can continue utilizing these features until their current renewal period ends. After May 5, 2025, Skype’s Dial Pad will only be accessible via the Skype web portal and within Microsoft Teams.

Growing Adoption of Teams

Microsoft reported significant growth in Teams usage, citing a fourfold increase in meeting minutes among consumer users over the past two years. The platform has become an essential tool for work, school, and personal communication, aligning with Microsoft’s strategy to consolidate its communication services under one ecosystem.

Getting Started with Teams

To facilitate the transition, Microsoft has provided a step-by-step guide for Skype users moving to Teams. The process includes:

Downloading Teams from Microsoft’s official website.

Logging in with Skype credentials to automatically access chats and contacts.

Exploring Teams’ expanded features for enhanced collaboration and communication.

Final Phase for Skype

Skype will remain functional until May 5, 2025, allowing users ample time to explore Teams and determine their preferred course of action. Microsoft encourages users to begin the transition early to ensure continued access to communication tools.