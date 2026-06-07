Mid-Market Companies Waste 25% of AI Budgets on Complexity, Report Finds

Mid-market businesses are currently facing significant hurdles in harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), according to new research released by Freshworks. The study highlights a profound “complexity tax” that has led organizations to lose an average of 25% of their AI budgets before realizing any tangible returns. This corresponds to an estimated $16.29 billion in lost investments annually across the United States alone.

Freshworks surveyed 12,021 IT professionals, revealing that while 89% of mid-market leaders are planning to increase their AI investments over the next 12 to 24 months, only 15% have integrated AI into core business operations. Alarmingly, a significant 36% remain mired in pilot programs. “Mid-market IT leaders don’t have time for AI that takes months to deliver value. They need AI that works inside the business they already run and shows value fast,” said Srinivasan Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

Given tighter profit margins than their larger counterparts, mid-market companies are particularly vulnerable to this complexity tax. Research shows a drastic gap between expected and actual timelines for AI returns on investment. While 72% of executives expect to see ROI within eight months, 55% report that deployment alone can take between six and twelve months, delaying any gains. Barriers such as system integration complexity, talent shortages, and excessive configuration requirements are the leading factors in why many AI pilots fail to become fully realized programs.

The placement of demands on IT teams adds another layer of complexity, often counteracting the efficiency gains that AI promises to deliver. Over 80% of mid-market IT leaders say managing AI complexity has increased their teams’ workloads, creating what the report terms “AI slop,” characterized by flawed outputs and increased reworking. Additionally, organizations typically utilize an average of 4.2 AI tools, but only 33% have a formal governance framework in place.

In an era where some mid-market businesses are seeing AI as a potential burden rather than a boon, the research indicates that many organizations are reevaluating their purchasing strategies. The focus is now on finding AI solutions that provide quick value, seamlessly integrate with existing systems, and require minimal initial setup. Doug Farren, Executive Director of the National Center for the Middle Market, noted, “Middle market businesses tend not to be early innovators and often lag in realizing full-scale implementation benefits until they are confident of ROI. Until then, smaller pilots and tests are often used to prove feasibility.”

The research points toward a notable shift in how mid-market leaders are approaching AI implementations. A third of those surveyed identified workflow integration as their top priority for the next two to three years. In fact, 90% of respondents favor built-in workflows over extensive configuration, highlighting a preference for readily available AI capabilities rather than developing custom solutions in-house.

The findings echo a growing sentiment among business leaders that complexity should not dictate AI investments. As organizations work toward overcoming existing challenges, the quick integration and realization of value from AI tools could provide a competitive edge in the landscape of mid-market businesses. Those who adapt their strategies effectively may transform what is currently viewed as a complexity tax into a significant business advantage.

For small business owners navigating the AI landscape, the insights from Freshworks serve as a crucial reminder of the financial stakes involved. With a keen awareness of potential pitfalls, focused investments in AI that promise efficient implementation may just yield the returns necessary for driving growth in an increasingly competitive environment. To explore the complete findings of this study, visit the original report at Freshworks.