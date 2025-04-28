Minnesota Department of Agriculture Opens Applications for AGRI Value-Added and MPEM Grant Programs

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced that applications are now open for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program. The initiative aims to boost the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors by supporting value-added businesses with targeted equipment investments.

Through the AGRI Value-Added Grant, eligible applicants — including individuals, farmers, businesses, agricultural cooperatives, nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, local governments, and tribal governments — can apply for funding to enhance the production capacity, market diversification, and market access of value-added agricultural products. For this program, “value-added” is defined as the addition of value to an agricultural product through processing.

The MDA expects to award a combined $2 million in funding through the AGRI Value-Added and AGRI Meat, Poultry, Egg, and Milk (MPEM) Grants. Funding priorities for this round include projects that increase food safety and expand hemp fiber production capacity.

Grant recipients are required to meet specific cash match requirements. Applicants must provide 50% of the first $50,000 of project costs to qualify for up to $25,000 in reimbursement. For expenses beyond the first $50,000, recipients must cover 75% of the additional costs, with the state reimbursing 25%, up to a maximum grant award of $150,000.

For example, a project costing $400,000 would be eligible for $112,500 in total grant reimbursement. Applicants would receive $25,000 for the first $50,000 of expenses and $87,500 for the remaining $350,000, requiring them to contribute $287,500 of their own funds.

Applications for the AGRI Value-Added Grant are due by 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Interested parties are encouraged to carefully review the Value-Added Request for Proposals – Spring document for full eligibility and requirement details. Applications must be submitted online through the designated MDA portal, and new users will need to create an account before applying.

The AGRI Program is a key component of Minnesota’s strategy to advance its agricultural economy, offering resources to help businesses grow while promoting innovation and sustainability in the industry.