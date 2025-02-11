Mirage Digital Unlocks Million-Dollar Revenue Streams for Content Creators Through Syndication

Mirage Digital LLC, a digital content studio founded by entrepreneur Griffin Haddrill and partners John Littell and Robin Bigge, has introduced a new content monetization model that has generated over a million dollars for its roster of more than 300 creators. By repurposing and redistributing original content across streaming platforms such as Sling, Roku, and Plex, Mirage Digital is opening new, non-traditional revenue streams for digital creators.

Mirage Digital leverages its global syndication network and extensive content library to help creators license, sell, and redistribute content, ensuring indefinite revenue generation. The company’s business model enables creators to monetize content beyond social media, bridging the gap between independent creators and enterprise distribution opportunities.

“Mirage Digital is not just a digital content studio—we’re a revenue engine for creators,” said John Littell, Co-CEO of Mirage Digital.

Robin Bigge, Co-CEO of Mirage Digital, added: “Through our expertise in syndication and monetization, we’re redefining what’s possible in the streaming industry. We turn clicks into currency, ensuring creators get the recognition and revenue they deserve while expanding the possibilities for digital content worldwide.”

Mirage Digital’s syndication model has produced significant engagement, with the company reporting:

Over 4 billion views

20 million subscribers

1 billion minutes watched

With a content library exceeding 10,000 hours, Mirage Digital continues to expand its reach across over-the-top (OTT) and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms. This expansion allows creators to access new global audiences and emerging markets, increasing their potential earnings.

Mirage Digital manages over 60 shows currently running on Facebook, Snapchat, and partner OTT streaming platforms. The company has developed projects with Team Liquid, EVO, Soft White Underbelly, Stiff Socks, and Devour Power, demonstrating its ability to scale both niche and mainstream content.

Creators using Mirage’s syndication model maintain ownership of their content while expanding to new platforms, proving that diverse content—from specialty series like Dogs by Logan to mainstream entertainment—can thrive under this approach.