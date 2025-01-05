Mission Statement Examples and How to Write One for Your Business

In today’s business world, companies face fierce competition in their respective markets. To stand out among competitors, businesses need to have a clear understanding of their goals and objectives. One way to achieve this is through the development of a mission statement. By exploring mission statement examples from some of the leading brands in the world, you will learn what to do and what not to do to create an impactful mission statement for your own business.

Similarly, you will also find out what a mission statement is, why it is essential for businesses, and how to create an effective mission statement. We’ll also define the differences between mission statements and vision statements.

There’s even a template to follow at the end that’ll help you write your company mission statement in no time at all. By crafting a compelling mission statement, you can articulate your business’s purpose, values, and direction, setting the foundation for your company’s success and differentiation in the competitive market.

Amazing Mission Statement Examples

Before you get started writing your company’s mission statement, check out these mission statement examples from some of the world’s most well-known companies.

Google

“To organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

Google’s mission statement is clear and concise, reflecting the company’s focus on organizing and making information accessible. It communicates the company’s purpose and values in a memorable way.

Tesla

“To accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Tesla’s mission statement reflects the company’s focus on sustainability and its commitment to driving change in the energy sector. It inspires stakeholders to work towards a shared goal of creating a more sustainable future.

Starbucks

“To inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.”

Starbucks’ mission statement highlights its dedication to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, showcasing the company’s commitment to its customers and their overall well-being.

Patagonia

“Build the best product, cause no unnecessary harm, use business to inspire and implement solutions to the environmental crisis.”

Patagonia’s mission statement reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and its role as a leader in the outdoor industry. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

Amazon

“To be Earth’s most customer-centric company, where customers can find and discover anything they might want to buy online.”

Amazon’s mission statement emphasizes its focus on the customer and reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and technology. It communicates the company’s purpose in a memorable way.

Nike

“To bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete* in the world.”

Nike’s mission statement is inclusive and reflects the company’s focus on innovation and pushing boundaries. It inspires stakeholders to pursue their goals and aspirations.

The Walt Disney Company

“To entertain, inform, and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, reflecting the iconic brands, creative minds, and innovative technologies that make ours the world’s premier entertainment company.”

The Walt Disney Company’s mission statement reflects its commitment to storytelling and entertainment. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable way.

Microsoft

“To empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

Microsoft’s mission statement emphasizes its focus on innovation and technology while also reflecting its commitment to helping people and organizations achieve their goals.

Coca-Cola

“To refresh the world in mind, body, and spirit. To inspire moments of optimism and happiness through our brands and actions.”

Coca-Cola’s mission statement emphasizes its focus on refreshing and inspiring people. It reflects the company’s commitment to bringing people together and creating positive experiences.

BMW

“To be the foremost global provider of high-quality products and exceptional services for personal mobility.”

BMW’s mission statement emphasizes its focus on innovation and premium products. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

Ben & Jerry’s

“To make, distribute, and sell the finest quality all-natural ice cream and euphoric concoctions with a continued commitment to incorporating wholesome, natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the Earth and the Environment.”

Ben & Jerry’s mission statement reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and natural ingredients. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable way.

IKEA

“To create a better everyday life for many people.”

IKEA’s mission statement reflects its commitment to improving people’s lives through affordable and innovative home products. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and memorable way.

Ford

“To drive human progress through freedom of movement.”

Ford’s mission statement reflects its commitment to innovation and technology, while also emphasizing its focus on helping people. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

General Electric

“To invent the next industrial era, to build, move, power and cure the world.”

General Electric’s mission statement reflects its commitment to innovation and technology, while also emphasizing its focus on improving people’s lives. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable and inspiring way.

LinkedIn

“To connect the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful.”

LinkedIn’s mission statement reflects its focus on connecting people and empowering professionals. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

Procter & Gamble

“To be the best in the world at what we do.”

Procter & Gamble’s mission statement reflects its commitment to excellence and innovation in the consumer goods industry. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable way.

PayPal

“To build the Web’s most convenient, secure, cost-effective payment solution.”

PayPal’s mission statement reflects its focus on innovation and technology, while also emphasizing its commitment to security and convenience. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

Southwest Airlines

“To connect People to what’s important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel.”

Southwest Airlines’ mission statement reflects its commitment to providing affordable and friendly air travel. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable and inspiring way.

Uber

“To ignite opportunity by setting the world in motion.”

Uber’s mission statement reflects its focus on innovation and technology, while also emphasizing its commitment to providing opportunities for people. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

Sony

“To be a company that inspires and fulfills your curiosity.” Sony’s mission statement reflects its commitment to innovation and creativity. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable and inspiring way.

L’Oréal

“To bring beauty to all people of the world.” L’Oréal’s mission statement reflects its commitment to providing beauty products that are inclusive and accessible to all. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

Visa

“To connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive.”

Visa’s mission statement reflects its focus on innovation and technology while also emphasizing its commitment to security and reliability. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable and inspiring way.

FedEx

“To operate outstanding express transportation and information services through a global network that delivers reliable, value-added solutions for our customers while providing challenging and rewarding careers for our people.”

FedEx’s mission statement reflects its commitment to providing reliable and valuable transportation and information services. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

Apple

“To create innovative products and services that enrich people’s lives.”

Apple’s mission statement reflects its focus on innovation and technology, while also emphasizing its commitment to improving people’s lives. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable and inspiring way.

American Express

“We work hard every day to make American Express the world’s most respected service brand.”

American Express’s mission statement reflects its commitment to excellence in service and brand reputation. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a clear and concise way.

3M

“To improve every life through innovative solutions.” 3M’s mission statement reflects its focus on innovation and technology while also emphasizing its commitment to improving people’s lives. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in a memorable and inspiring way.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

“To provide superior quality healthcare services that PATIENTS recommend to family and friends, PHYSICIANS prefer for their patients, PURCHASERS select for their clients, EMPLOYEES are proud of, and INVESTORS seek for long-term returns.”

Universal Health Services, Inc.’s mission statement reflects its commitment to providing quality healthcare services that meet the needs of patients, physicians, purchasers, employees, and investors. It communicates the company’s values and purpose in

While the mission statement examples in the list can be inspiring, you need to look at your small business and what it is looking to achieve and deliver. These are huge companies, so take that into consideration when crafting your mission and vision statements.

What is a Mission Statement?

A mission statement defines the purpose, values, and objectives of a company with a concise and clear statement. It communicates the company’s core identity and serves as a guide for decision-making and goal-setting.

A mission statement that is well-crafted should reflect the company’s vision, goals, and values and inspire employees, customers, and stakeholders to align with the company’s purpose. A mission statement can also help establish its brand identity by differentiating the company from its competitors.

Why Your Company’s Mission Statement is So Important

A mission statement is essential for businesses for several reasons:

Sets Direction: A clear mission statement sets the direction for your company by outlining its goals, values, and purpose. It helps employees understand what the company stands for and where it is heading, providing a roadmap for decision-making.

A clear mission statement sets the direction for your company by outlining its goals, values, and purpose. It helps employees understand what the company stands for and where it is heading, providing a roadmap for decision-making. Guides Decision-Making: A well-crafted mission statement guides decision-making by providing a framework for evaluating potential actions and initiatives. It helps ensure that all decisions are aligned with the company’s goals and values, promoting consistency and clarity across the organization.

A well-crafted mission statement guides decision-making by providing a framework for evaluating potential actions and initiatives. It helps ensure that all decisions are aligned with the company’s goals and values, promoting consistency and clarity across the organization. Communicates Purpose: A mission statement communicates the purpose and identity of your company to stakeholders, including employees, customers, and investors. It helps create a shared sense of purpose and fosters a sense of belonging, encouraging stakeholders to engage with the company’s vision and goals.

A mission statement communicates the purpose and identity of your company to stakeholders, including employees, customers, and investors. It helps create a shared sense of purpose and fosters a sense of belonging, encouraging stakeholders to engage with the company’s vision and goals. Differentiates From Competitors: A distinctive and engaging mission statement sets your company apart from competitors by showcasing its unique values, vision, and purpose. This can attract customers who resonate with your values and foster loyalty among employees dedicated to the company’s mission.

Just like a mission statement, a business needs to establish a process for putting down plans on paper to make sure they are carried out. Creating a one-page marketing plan and even conducting a SWOT analysis are all part of this process. If you establish these disciplines early, you will continue to improve your business and better chance of ensuring the success of your business.

After reading, be sure to check out OnStrategy | Virtual Strategist’s whiteboard session on how to create a mission statement. It will give you another fresh take on the topic, along with some tricks and tips:

How to Write a Good Mission Statement

Creating a mission statement demands careful thought and consideration. Below are some steps to guide you in developing an effective mission statement:

Determine Your Company’s Purpose

The first step in crafting a great mission statement is to determine your company’s purpose. This purpose describes what your company does, why it exists, and the impact it seeks to have on the world. The mission statement should be aligned with your company’s vision statement and guide your overall strategy.

Identify Your Target Audience

A company mission statement must be developed with your target audience in focus. Think about who your company serves and the specific problems you are addressing for them. Your mission statement should be clear and concise, employing language that resonates with your target audience.

Define Your Company’s Core Values

Core values are the principles that guide your company’s behavior and decision-making. A great mission statement reflects your company’s core values, articulating the beliefs that drive your company’s culture and identity.

Summarize Your Mission Statement

A good mission statement should be concise and memorable. It should summarize your company’s purpose, target audience, and core values in a clear and compelling way. A great mission statement inspires and motivates stakeholders to align with your company’s purpose and goals.

Common Mistakes to Avoid Writing Your Company’s Mission Statement

When creating your company’s mission statement, it’s important to avoid common mistakes that can undermine its effectiveness. Here are some common mistakes to avoid:

Being too Broad or Generic

One common mistake when writing a company’s mission statement is being too broad or generic. A mission statement that is too general or lacks specificity may fail to communicate the unique value proposition of the company, and may not inspire or motivate stakeholders.

Focusing too Much on Profits

Another common mistake is placing excessive emphasis on profits. Although profits are important, a mission statement that prioritizes them too heavily can seem self-serving and may not effectively inspire a sense of purpose or shared values among stakeholders.

Being Too Long or Complex

A mission statement that is too long or complex is also a common mistake to avoid. A mission statement that is difficult to understand or remember may fail to resonate with stakeholders and may not effectively guide decision-making or inspire action. A concise and memorable mission statement is key.

Benefits of Having a Mission Statement

Having a mission statement could make it easier to improve your business. A good mission statement can inspire you and your employees and get everyone working toward a similar goal.

Check out the reasons why mission statements are an essential exercise for developing a great business idea.

Inspiring and motivating employees: A clear mission statement inspires and motivates employees by giving them a sense of purpose and direction. It helps them understand how their work contributes to the company’s goals and values, creating a shared sense of mission and fostering a sense of belonging and engagement.

A clear mission statement inspires and motivates employees by giving them a sense of purpose and direction. It helps them understand how their work contributes to the company’s goals and values, creating a shared sense of mission and fostering a sense of belonging and engagement. Building brand identity: A well-crafted mission statement is an essential part of building a strong brand identity. It communicates the company’s purpose, values, and goals to stakeholders, differentiating it from competitors and creating a distinctive brand image.

A well-crafted mission statement is an essential part of building a strong brand identity. It communicates the company’s purpose, values, and goals to stakeholders, differentiating it from competitors and creating a distinctive brand image. Guiding decision-making: A mission statement guides decision-making by providing a framework for evaluating potential actions and initiatives. It helps ensure that all decisions are aligned with the company’s goals and values, promoting consistency and clarity across the organization.

A mission statement guides decision-making by providing a framework for evaluating potential actions and initiatives. It helps ensure that all decisions are aligned with the company’s goals and values, promoting consistency and clarity across the organization. Attracting customers: A compelling mission statement can attract customers who share the company’s values and beliefs. It helps establish an emotional connection with customers and creates a sense of loyalty and trust, leading to increased customer engagement and loyalty.

Challenges of Developing a Mission Statement

Developing a mission statement can be challenging, particularly for small businesses or startups. Here are some challenges to consider:

Defining your company’s purpose: It can be difficult to clearly articulate your company’s reason for existing and the impact it seeks to have on the world.

It can be difficult to clearly articulate your company’s reason for existing and the impact it seeks to have on the world. Identifying your target audience: Crafting a mission statement that resonates with your intended audience requires a deep understanding of their needs and motivations.

Crafting a mission statement that resonates with your intended audience requires a deep understanding of their needs and motivations. Articulating your company’s values: Defining the core values that guide your company’s behavior and decision-making can be a complex process that requires careful consideration.

Defining the core values that guide your company’s behavior and decision-making can be a complex process that requires careful consideration. Balancing specificity and flexibility: A mission statement that is too narrow can limit your company’s potential, while one that is too broad can lack focus and direction. Finding the right balance is key.

Mission Statements vs. Vision Statements

Mission and vision statements are essential components of any company’s identity and strategic direction. While both are designed to guide decision-making and communicate the company’s values and goals, there are distinct differences between the two. Here are some key differences between mission statements and vision statements:

Purpose: A mission statement describes the purpose and reason for the company’s existence. It defines what the company does, who it serves, and how it serves them. A vision statement describes the future state of the company, defining where it wants to go and what it hopes to achieve.

A mission statement describes the purpose and reason for the company’s existence. It defines what the company does, who it serves, and how it serves them. A vision statement describes the future state of the company, defining where it wants to go and what it hopes to achieve. Focus: A mission statement is focused on the present, outlining the company’s current activities and goals. It provides a framework for decision-making and day-to-day operations. A vision statement is focused on the future, providing a long-term direction and inspiring stakeholders to work towards a shared goal.

A mission statement is focused on the present, outlining the company’s current activities and goals. It provides a framework for decision-making and day-to-day operations. A vision statement is focused on the future, providing a long-term direction and inspiring stakeholders to work towards a shared goal. Audience: A mission statement is primarily focused on the company’s internal audience, including employees, management, and stakeholders. It communicates the company’s values, purpose, and goals to these stakeholders. A vision statement is focused on the external audience, including customers, investors, and the wider community. It communicates the company’s aspirations and goals to these stakeholders.

A mission statement is primarily focused on the company’s internal audience, including employees, management, and stakeholders. It communicates the company’s values, purpose, and goals to these stakeholders. A vision statement is focused on the external audience, including customers, investors, and the wider community. It communicates the company’s aspirations and goals to these stakeholders. Specificity: A mission statement is usually more specific and detailed than a vision statement. It outlines the company’s purpose, values, and goals in a clear and concise way, providing a roadmap for decision-making. A vision statement is usually more broad and open-ended, providing a general direction for the company to work towards.

A mission statement is usually more specific and detailed than a vision statement. It outlines the company’s purpose, values, and goals in a clear and concise way, providing a roadmap for decision-making. A vision statement is usually more broad and open-ended, providing a general direction for the company to work towards. Timeframe: A mission statement is usually focused on the short to medium term, defining the company’s purpose and goals for the next few years. A vision statement is focused on the long term, defining the company’s aspirations and goals for the next 5-10 years or more.

A mission statement is usually focused on the short to medium term, defining the company’s purpose and goals for the next few years. A vision statement is focused on the long term, defining the company’s aspirations and goals for the next 5-10 years or more. Flexibility: A mission statement is usually less flexible than a vision statement. It provides a clear framework for decision-making and day-to-day operations, and changes to it are usually made only after careful consideration. A vision statement is usually more flexible, allowing the company to adapt to changes in the market, technology, or other external factors.

While vision and mission statements are both important tools for defining a company’s identity and strategic direction, they serve different purposes and are focused on different audiences.

Mission statements define the company’s purpose and values in the short to medium term, while a vision statement defines its aspirations and goals in the long term. Understanding the differences between the two is essential for creating effective vision and mission statements that inspire and motivate stakeholders to work towards a shared goal.

Use this Mission Statement Template to Create Your Own

Creating a mission statement can be a challenging task for small business owners. To help simplify the process, here’s a template that you can follow:

Define Your Company’s Purpose

The first step in creating a mission statement is to define your company’s purpose. This includes what your company does, why it exists, and the impact it seeks to have on the world. A clear understanding of your purpose is essential for crafting an effective mission statement.

Identify Your Target Audience

A mission statement must be developed with your target audience in focus. Think about who your company serves and the specific problem you are addressing for them. Your mission statement should be straightforward and succinct, employing language that connects with your intended audience.

Consider Your Values

Core values are the principles that guide your company’s behavior and decision-making. Consider your company’s values when crafting your mission statement. What beliefs drive your company’s culture and identity? A great mission statement reflects your company’s core values.

Draft a Statement

Using the information gathered in the previous steps, draft a mission statement. It should be clear, concise, and memorable. It should summarize your company’s purpose, target audience, and core values in a way that inspires and motivates stakeholders to align with your company’s purpose and goals.

Revise and Refine

After drafting your mission statement, review it carefully and seek feedback from stakeholders. Revise and refine as necessary, ensuring that it accurately reflects your company’s purpose, target audience, and values. A well-crafted mission statement is an essential tool for communicating your company’s identity and inspiring stakeholders to work towards a shared goal.

Here’s an example of a mission statement template in action:

Purpose: [The purpose of your organization/business/brand, what you aim to achieve]

Target Audience: [The audience that your organization/business/brand serves or caters to]

Values: [The core values and principles that guide your organization/business/brand]

Statement: [A concise, memorable statement that captures the essence of your organization/business/brand’s mission and purpose]

Below is a comparison table outlining the essential steps to create a mission statement for your business.

No. Steps Key Points Details 1 Define Your Company's Purpose - Identify what your company does and why it exists - Clearly articulate the impact your company aims to have on the world 2 Identify Your Target Audience - Consider who your company serves - Understand the problem your company is solving for your target audience 3 Consider Your Values - Determine your company's core values - Reflect on the principles that guide your company's behavior and decision-making 4 Draft a Statement - Craft a clear, concise, and memorable statement - Summarize your company's purpose, target audience, and core values in an inspiring and motivating way 5 Revise and Refine - Seek feedback from stakeholders - Carefully review and revise the mission statement to ensure it accurately reflects your company's purpose, target audience, and values

The Template in Action

Purpose

Our company provides high-quality, affordable web design services to small businesses.

Target audience

Our target customers are small business owners who need an effective online presence to compete in today’s digital marketplace.

Values

We value creativity, professionalism, and exceptional customer service.

Statement

Our mission is to help small businesses succeed by providing them with the web design services they need to effectively market themselves online. We are committed to delivering high-quality work, exceptional customer service, and affordable pricing.

The final version of a mission statement

Our mission is to empower small businesses to succeed in the digital age by providing them with high-quality, affordable web design services. We believe that every small business deserves an effective online presence, and we are committed to delivering exceptional work, outstanding customer service, and unbeatable value.

Integrating Your Mission Statement into Business Operations

For a mission statement to be truly effective, it needs to transcend being just a set of words on paper and become a guiding force in the day-to-day operations of your business. Here’s how you can embed your mission statement into your business’s operational fabric:

Align Business Goals with the Mission : Ensure that your short-term and long-term business goals are in sync with the mission statement. This alignment helps in making strategic decisions that reflect the company’s core values and purpose.

: Ensure that your short-term and long-term business goals are in sync with the mission statement. This alignment helps in making strategic decisions that reflect the company’s core values and purpose. Employee Onboarding and Training : Incorporate the mission statement into your employee onboarding and training programs. Employees who understand and connect with the mission are more likely to embody it in their work and interactions with customers.

: Incorporate the mission statement into your employee onboarding and training programs. Employees who understand and connect with the mission are more likely to embody it in their work and interactions with customers. Decision-Making Framework : Use the mission statement as a benchmark for decision-making. Whether it’s choosing a new supplier, developing a product, or planning a marketing campaign, ask how each decision aligns with the mission.

: Use the mission statement as a benchmark for decision-making. Whether it’s choosing a new supplier, developing a product, or planning a marketing campaign, ask how each decision aligns with the mission. Performance Metrics and Incentives : Create performance metrics and incentive programs that reward actions and results that are aligned with the mission. This motivates employees to behave in ways that reflect the company’s core values.

: Create performance metrics and incentive programs that reward actions and results that are aligned with the mission. This motivates employees to behave in ways that reflect the company’s core values. Internal Communication : Regularly communicate the mission statement within the organization. Use it in internal meetings, newsletters, and corporate events to keep it at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

: Regularly communicate the mission statement within the organization. Use it in internal meetings, newsletters, and corporate events to keep it at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Customer Engagement : Make your mission statement visible to your customers. Share it on your website, in marketing materials, and in your physical spaces. Let your customers know what you stand for and how it influences the way you do business.

: Make your mission statement visible to your customers. Share it on your website, in marketing materials, and in your physical spaces. Let your customers know what you stand for and how it influences the way you do business. Review and Feedback: Continuously review how well your business practices are aligned with your mission statement. Encourage feedback from employees and customers to understand where improvements can be made.

Start Writing Your Mission Statement Today!

A compelling mission statement is a defining piece of a business plan, articulating the company’s purpose, values, and goals. It sets the direction for the organization, guides decision-making processes, and communicates its purpose to stakeholders.

Creating an effective mission statement requires careful consideration and thought, but the benefits of having a mission statement are significant. In a nutshell, it is a vital step toward defining its identity, purpose, and long-term vision.

Additionally, a well-crafted mission statement not only guides decision-making and sets the course for your company’s growth but also communicates your values to stakeholders and differentiates your brand in a competitive market.

By investing time and thought into creating a mission statement that resonates with your team and customers alike, you lay a strong foundation for success and create a roadmap to achieve your business goals.

Remember that a mission statement is a dynamic expression of your company’s ethos, and revisiting and refining it over time can ensure its continued relevance and effectiveness in guiding your business toward a bright and prosperous future.